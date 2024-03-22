Home Space

NASA’s Commercial Crew Program contributed to the design and construction of the spacecraft.

Boeing has begun refueling the Crew Space Transportation (CST)-100 Starliner capsule as the mission nears launch. In fact, the launch is scheduled for early May towards the International Space Station (known universally as the International Space Station, ISS). The announcement comes from Boeing itself, the US aeronautical company that produces aircraft for civil and military use. Refueling is underway near NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida and will take just over two weeks to complete.

Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are the names of the two NASA astronauts who will travel aboard the Crew Space Transportation (Cst)-100 Starliner spacecraft. The capsule is designed for missions in low Earth orbit, and can accommodate up to seven passengers or alternatively a mix of crew and cargo. In 2019, the first of two unmanned test launches was carried out, encountering a number of technical problems. The second, however, was successful, managing to reach the International Space Station in 2022. The technical problems, which occurred in the first test launch without a crew, were the cause of the postponement of the first launch attempt with a crew on board . Scheduled for June 2023, it presented some problems with the spacecraft’s parachute system. And not only that, because it also emerged that the adhesive tape found around the wiring is flammable in particular conditions.

For the design and construction of the capsule, NASA has partnered with the private aerospace companies Boeing and SpaceX. The partnership is part of the US space agency’s Commercial Crew Program, a manned space flight program. What characterizes the spacecraft is the absence of welding, and its design allows it to be reused up to ten times, with a rotation period of six months.

