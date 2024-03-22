In 1983, he squeezed between black and white people on the street and filmed their faces contorted with anger. They shouted something like: “Shame on you!” against a black police officer. “You stand there dressed as a white oppressor.” He filmed white police officers saying, “No, we never do anything wrong in this precinct—at least almost never.” And he visited the parents of a twenty-one-year-old black boy, Colin Roach, who was killed by a police bullet on the doorstep of a police station in Hackney, London. These parents told him, “There is no justice for us blacks. The decision has already been determined in advance.”

Fine Art Review

Isaac Julien – What freedom is to me. Until 18.08. Bonnefanten Museum, Maastricht. Information: bonnefanten.nl. Julien’s work can also be seen at Ron Mandos Gallery in Amsterdam until April 14th. Information: ronmandos.nl.

When Briton Isaac Julien (1960) was not yet “Sir” (which he has become in 2022), not yet among the pinnacle of the international art world and still with his Super 8 camera as a member of the experimental group Sankofa Film and Video. The collective took to the streets to document the birth of a new black consciousness – regardless of gender – it was amazing and original. Early films such as Who Killed Colin Roach (1983), The Territory (1984), This Ain’t An AIDS Commercial (1987) and Finding Langston (1989) have an expressiveness that is still compelling today. as a review of forty years of work shows. , in Bonnefanten in Maastricht. They show how experimental Julien was in editing, how he placed pulsating sound (music and spoken language) under the images and how he used the camera, as he himself said, “like a weapon” – outside of an artistic context. This weapon is still on target.

Read also: Isaac Julien, one of the most influential artists in the world, connects inequality in the past and present: “Time is not a straight line.”

No innovation

Two of these four early works now stand modestly on monitors in the gallery’s lobby. Almost all visitors pass by it, because there, behind the swing doors, a real spectacle beckons. This performance is named after Nina Simone’s famous statement: “What freedom is to me: no fear.”

Sounds like a nice tribute, but I wonder what Nina Simone would have thought of this review. Cotton candy is beautiful – that’s for sure. No costs. All (blockbuster) funds; addressed. But what is innovation? Where does Julien still stray from his beaten path after the harsh eighties? And where does the pursuit of effect begin?

This desire for effect is great, especially in comparison with the earlier works. Film installations created after 2000, some in black boxes, others widely scattered throughout the galleries, were cut up onto large screens or duplicated on mirrored walls. Many film works last between 30 and 45 minutes. The sound of one installation penetrates through the others. According to the artist, this is intentional because he wants a convincing cacophony.

The exhibition design is chronological – the latest work Once Again… (Statues Never Die) 2022 is used as an introduction. This work, on five screens with mirrors behind them for an additional doubling effect, showcases the aesthetic reflections of two and sometimes three film actors dressed in dandy costumes on the significance of “primitive” art for the development of modernism. The current issue of restitution of the Benin bronzes from the British Museum comes as a pat on the back. Benin bronzes, like other stolen works of art displayed in Western museums, are breathtaking—and that is precisely how they are singled out: as objects of great beauty.

Still from the film Isaac Julien, One More Time… Statues Never Die, 2022.Image Isaac Julien, Ron Mandos Gallery and Victoria Miro

Black dandies

Many motifs and the same approach are repeated in other film works. Archival images are interspersed with current film footage. Nicely dressed, mostly black dandies fill the screens and photographs on the walls. There are close-ups of faces, majestic landscapes, the loose neck of a horse, there are sultry homoerotic encounters during the so-called Harlem Renaissance in the American 1920s, beautiful black writers and artists who may have once been famous but then are forgotten again . These are the black male bodies that we look at with Julien.

These beautifully lit, sometimes overtly kitschy images have become the calling card of an artist who seems closer to the great nineteenth-century French esthete Joris-Karl Huysmans than to the Harlem Renaissance writer Langston Hughes, whom he played in the film In Search. or brings Langston (1989) to life. The question is how to reconcile this desire for aesthetics with an activist agenda?

This question, as it turns out, is quite simple to answer. There is nothing to reconcile, because the balance has long shifted from activism to aesthetics. This becomes most clear in the latest film installation, “Lessons of the Hour” (2019). The installation consists of ten screens suspended in a semicircle in the museum’s hall of honor above a blood-red carpet. The screens show clips of a black man (played by actor Ray Fearon of the Royal Shakespeare Theater Company) playing Frederick Douglass.

Installation Once again… (Statues Never Die), (2023) Photo by Jack Hems/Isaac Julien and Victoria Miro

Top-heavy aesthetic course

Douglass (1818-1895) was a world-famous abolitionist who experienced the brutality of slavery in the first half of the nineteenth century, escaped, and became a courageous writer and activist who gave thousands of speeches to predominantly white audiences. The halls in which Douglas performed—stylized fragments of which can be found in Lessons of the Hour,” contemporaries wrote—were overcrowded. The windows were open so the crowd outside could listen.

“Lessons of the Hour,” acquired by Bonnefanten, takes a rich aesthetic route, with close-ups of a tree where black people were lynched, colorful costumes that could easily be borrowed from the cast of the hit Netflix series “Bridgertons,” punctuated by speeches. and sweeping landscapes of horses and steam locomotives that symbolize the American colonial dream. It is a work that does not show any original perspective and certainly does not make invisible black history visible.

It is better to read Douglas himself to understand the breath, soul and courage of this man. His autobiography, published in 1845, became a bestseller, translated into Dutch and French and is still in sale today. Douglas’s books are still weapons. In comparison, the Julien camera is a toothless device.

Share Write to the editor