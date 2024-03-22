I thought the citrus kosho was so special that I had to make it immediately. It takes some work, but once the jar is filled with citrus zest (from a variety of citrus fruits), citrus juice, green pepper and salt, you just have to wait two weeks for the fermentation result. It smelled wonderfully citrusy. I mixed two tablespoons of prepared kosho with two tablespoons of olive oil and rubbed it all over the salmon steaks. I marinated the salmon in the refrigerator for two hours, let it come to room temperature, and then cooked it in the oven at 200 degrees. I served the salmon with carrots sautéed with harissa, butter, cumin and honey, and crème fraiche mixed with cocho. The salmon had a wonderfully intense citrus flavour, mild, salty and slightly spicy from the green peppers, which was definitely worth repeating. Moreover, a bottle of La Orphica, Seleccion Aurora, an aromatic white wine from the southern Spanish region of Yecla, paired perfectly with it.

Gerrit Voortman

