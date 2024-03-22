Ardea, March 21, 2024 – “Controversy upon contradiction” is the most appropriate expression to evaluate the mayor’s behavior! The presentation of two motions, such as those which were read at the much-coveted City Council, and which had to be brought to the second session because the first was rejected for lack of a quorum, is the result of very long and difficult work.” This is what we read in the statement of Councilor Eleonora Leoni, Azzurra coordinator and leader of the Forza Italia group.

“In this case, the mayor, in addition to statements that cause water everywhere, before rejecting the proposals, enters into cross-examination, thanking me for drawing attention to a problem that has been the subject of discussion for many years with citizens who rightly demand regulation reception, responsible for the primary work, after reading the proposals, with a sweet speech questioning the member of the heritage council Ferrante (who did not speak), he thanks me, stating that the offices have already been working on the topic for about 18 months. Now the question arises… why, when I asked the council questions on the same topic a few months ago, did the mayor not say the same thing? Why were the citizens not given answers that day? Why have I not received a response to the certified email I sent asking for clarification?” I’m still reading.

“But if that were the case, why did the mayor and his colleagues reject these proposals in the first place? Both referred to orders, judgments and documentation aimed at taking control and registering the land covered by the agreement as an asset.

A political move to not highlight Forza Italia’s good work? Or sympathy for consortia? But above all, are advisers helpless in the face of individual will?

“Instead, I would like to thank my minority colleagues Vita and Martinelli from Ardea Domani, who made strong and clear statements, rightly asking the mayor about the will of this administration on this issue, of which there was no trace in the mayor’s response other than a simple statement . agreeing on this topic, and then even rejecting it. As for the second proposal, about taking responsibility for the land included in the school completion agreement, obviously after the mayor had the same intentions as the first, my reaction could not be other than a change of attitude.”

“For months I have been working on reconstructing 60 years of correspondence, with documents placed at random and documentation even found by citizens who have always been working on this topic, reconstructing the history of a unit whose consent was the only act of the transaction. With the technical office and the external inspector appointed by the offices, we have come to the end of a very long process, always left aside by other administrations with semi-transcriptions in the register with reservations due to lack of correspondence. produced by me today, thereby ensuring the availability of everything necessary for its completion and the final completion of the long-awaited school, already partially built and never completed precisely because of this last stage. This proposal, always rejected by the mayor, and the silence of most of the councilors present made me even more aware of the lack of will to solve the problems of this city. This was an issue that would require the attention of the entire majority, I would like to know what the absent majority councilors as well as the minority councilors would do,” adds Leoni.

“It amazes me how Morris Montesi, who was already present on the council in the minority in the last legislature, having the role of vice-president of the Consortium commission, after a long work on the reorganization of the documentation and studying the topic with the adviser Giovannella Riccobono, president of the commission, did not intervene and voted for him, given that this issue was often discussed with citizens. But the statement that he, like the mayor, made regarding the rapid attention to this issue is important because ACEA has taken over the functions of the water network management contractor, and the process cannot be completed until it is clear that the municipality will take over take responsibility for all roads. Councilman Morris Montesi intervenes again, although the intervention cannot be carried out according to the rules, President Giordani cares very much about the rules, but I noticed that the president respects the rules only for those who decide for themselves,” we read again.

“In conclusion, I will continue to pursue these requests and will appeal to higher supervisory authorities. The funding received by the municipality from the region in 2004 to build a school on land that today is actually owned by a private individual causes a loss to the treasury of almost one million euros, as well as the fact that today Ardea is completely deprived of services. Providing day care to the community is the reason we sit on these benches today, working for the citizens who have placed their trust in us. This would be a positive and correct signal to the citizens and would not be a victory for Forza Italia,” he concludes.

