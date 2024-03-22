Commerce, contract renewed. Joy of tertiary workers

After more than four years of waiting, including long and demanding negotiations, rapprochement between the parties and moments of tension, the contract in the trade sector has finally been concluded.

“The moment has finally arrived”, say the satisfied unions representing over 3.5 million workers employed in the tertiary, distribution and services sectors. The proposed agreements were signed this morning in Rome, after incessant negotiations between the trade unions Filcams Cgil, Fisascat Cisl and Uiltucs and the sector business associations Confcommercio and Confesercenti.

The contract will have a three-year duration, valid from 1 April 2024 to 31 March 2027. The agreements, now subject to approval by the workers’ meetings, provide for a contractual increase of 240 euros at the fourth level, with the disbursement of a total sum of 7,180 euros, including a single bonus of 350 euros (175 euros in July 2024 and another 175 in July 2025), which is added to what was already paid last year. The first tranche of 70 euros will be paid from April 2024, adding to the 30 euros previously agreed.

An increase in the annual allowance for the flexible part-time clause is also envisaged, going from 120 to 155 euros per year. On the regulatory front, the application conditions have been redefined and the classification of professional profiles has been updated based on the new needs of the sector. Improvements in gender policies have also been introduced, with additional leaves for women victims of violence, and Supplementary Health Care has been strengthened.

Confesercenti, in a note, underlines that the signature represents the result of a long negotiation process and highlights the difficulties faced by the sector in recent years. The aim is to combat precarious work with specific measures and to provide an adequate response to the needs of workers, also taking into account the new profiles linked to modern technologies.

On the regulatory front, the agreement offers important answers to businesses, with a greater degree of flexibility thanks to the implementation of fixed-term contracts to manage fluctuations and seasonality of activities. The scope of application expands, also including operational marketing, Dark Stores and tax assistance centers.

According to the vice-president of Confcommercio, Donatella Prampolini, the renewal of the contract will help strengthen relations between the parties and guarantee stability to the sector until March 2027.