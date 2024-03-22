Gaza is burning, Ukraine is shaking, right-wing radicals are seizing power in the Netherlands, but in our family we had something completely different on our minds: the mysterious disappearance of the Chief.

The chef is my youngest daughter’s 8-year-old Ragdoll, a beautiful cat with medium-length silky fur and blue eyes. He lived mostly at home or in a fenced-in backyard, but suddenly disappeared, probably through the front door. The daughter, husband and children are distraught; before they have informed the rest of the family, they have already destroyed half of their urban area. But Chief? Nowhere.

My daughter persistently continued her search on the Internet. The answer she received the most was, “You’ll never get it back.” The fatalism of such reactions irritated her, but at the same time she gained a fascinating insight into the animal-friendly Netherlands. It turned out that the respondents actually had reasons for pessimism.

Pedigree cats are popular prey among cat lovers. Such an expensive purebred cat is a godsend for many. “Poor cat, no longer master? Come in and have a nice time.” If a cat is microchipped, the vet may one day discover that it was given to the wrong owner, but who cares? “At least that’s what I think,” my daughter said, “I’ll still say that five years later.” She also found out that there are people who pick up such a cat on the street and then offer it through Marktplaats. She didn’t want to think about it: the chef in the hands of a shady trader who sold her animal as an enslaved cat. Will she want to buy him back? I didn’t dare ask, also because I really knew the answer: yes.

Despair grew. For example, a squashed cat – one could live with this, although this is not the most appropriate formulation in this context. Death is death, no matter how bad it is. But a cat who simply disappeared in an instant – from the warm and safe home to the cold, harsh reality of a busy urban area?

It was an unpleasant image that could haunt you for years. She heard the disconcerting story of a woman who, several years after his disappearance, thought she saw her cat outside the window of a house a few blocks away. She contacted the owner and received a vague, uncontrollable response. Someone else said that his cat was taken by neighbors because they suspected that the cat was the reincarnation of their dead dog. Meanwhile, the Chief stayed away as if he had never been there. Seven nights passed, during which he probably slept as poorly as his owners. No one believed in a good outcome anymore – especially me, because the world simply would not make me a more optimistic person.

Until one afternoon she suddenly called – euphoric. Main! Is! Back! Thanks to a tip from a woman who noticed an unknown cat on her street. Thirty houses away, the Chief must have been hiding under the cover of a motorcycle in his front yard for days. He did not suffer from his misfortunes and again acted as if nothing had happened.

The Chief is back, raised from the dead just before Easter, just like Jesus. I’m almost starting to believe in God again.

