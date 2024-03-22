An hour later I was convinced: I began to look forward to working in defense. No wonder I had never thought about this before. Because the image, as Lieutenant General Elanor Beckholt-O’Sullivan said during a meeting on women’s leadership at Erasmus University in Rotterdam on the occasion of International Women’s Day, is masculine: “ready to kill”, mournful and full of obscene language. “You almost have to feel like you’re going to war.” This creates the misunderstanding that “defensive work” is synonymous with “combat operations.”

I thought of Kamp van Koningsbrugge, a television series in which the Dutch go through a program loosely based on commando training. Today, everything that is shown on television is, in any case, an empty race: from conducting to dancing, from jokes to baking a cake. But as much as it annoys me that everything is squeezed into the neoliberal formula of viewing the figure of the waste race, the baking and singing programs make me want to try it myself, and from the difficult physical-psychological battle of Kamp van Koningsbrugge I conclude that protection does not matter. and I. The Ministry of Defense’s goal is to recruit a third of women by 2030. Currently, only 18 percent of defense personnel and only 12 percent of military personnel are women. In her doctoral research, military ethicist Yolanda Bosch points to reasons such as male culture, (in)security, sexism and, of course, the one-sided “warrior image.”

Boekholt-O’Sullivan, the first female lieutenant general in the Netherlands, carried out a small liberation uprising of great importance. She removed her tie to draw attention to the comprehensive package of clothing and equipment. With success, because from December 12, 2023, a tie is no longer an obligation. She also pointed out the problems associated with fragmentation vests for female soldiers. If you have large breasts, it hurts. It’s somewhat funny (if it weren’t so sad) that a cup-size vest tailored to fit a woman’s body does not pass the shooting test. The trajectory of the ball ricochets off the chest (let it sink). When Boekholt-O’Sullivan is asked: “Did you become a general so you could worry about clothes?” she wholeheartedly says yes because: “What you wear should not cause harm”; “I fit into all the clothes, but that doesn’t mean they are appropriate” and: “The design makes it very clear that you are the first woman in the place.”

She meets resistance from men with her demands on clothing. I think it’s quite childish of them. Read The Culture of War (2009) by military historian Martin van Creveld and see how many pages are devoted to the appeal of military uniforms to men. He also notes that women are essential to defense and warfare in a broad sense, and also points out one-sided tropes: women act as surrogate men, except in films and comics where female fighters are hyper-feminine (think Lara Croft). – eroticization of war. It’s time for more reality.

In addition to Beckholt-O’Sullivan, soccer coach Sarina Wigman, Corinne Vigre (co-founder of TomTom) and Anneline Bredenord (Great Rector) were also on stage to talk about women’s leadership. What struck me was that no one was shooting flies at each other, except that they were witty and polite, they allowed each other to express their opinions. The parallels between defense and football management were striking. Wigman showed a photo of himself from the past, in a large men’s outfit, because there were no women’s clothes. And this was during my most training years, she joked. Women train too naturally like men, with a lot of “squats, lunges or planks” which leads to ACL injuries in women’s football. Football is dominated by the male idea that football is “war.”

Boekholt-O’Sullivan left us with an instantly iconic question: “Which tie is in your life?” I was thinking about this – about philosophers who do not have a body in their image, which is also strange. Another classic question came to mind: What career would you not want your daughter to pursue? Sex worker? Soldier! At home at the table I told my daughter: I saw a lieutenant general, she was a woman, I had never seen anything like that, she was magnificent, you could call it a girl’s hobby, hurray, because without role models it is like that. impossible, and yes, defense is a women’s issue, because even if you do not want to fight yourself, we women must learn about war and security, and it is important to participate at all levels, and yes, this is an option – also for you.

Stine Jensen is a philosopher and writer. She writes a column here every two weeks.

