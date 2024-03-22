I got into the car early in the morning to interview the world champion cyclist in Belgium, and just after the six o’clock news on Radio 1, I started talking about the very first professional women’s football club, Gera. Initiator Marieke Visser spoke passionately about the idea behind it: women not as an appendage, as is often the case in professional football organizations dependent on the men’s department, but as the main focus. Because we are no longer living in the 1950s, when women were not allowed to open bank accounts on their own. A separate professional women’s club should be possible these days – now it’s the KNVB’s turn to make it a reality.

In an instant I was listening with goosebumps. Women who believe in women footballers and want to invest in their future: Visser found financial expert Esther Poole-Kamp as a co-founder, gathered around women’s football experts such as Barbara Barend and Esterine de Reus, and attracted a group of women investors who believe opportunities for women are important, but also simply see that women’s sport is currently a gigantic growth market: the value of women’s football will increase sixfold in the coming years. Perhaps this conversation made me so nervous because I had gone to bed the night before thinking about a movie I quickly watched on my phone, a movie starring eight girls about seven years old.

“We need to talk about breaking up our dreams,” one of the girls said. Another girl asked: dream break? Yes, a dream break. The girls took turns summarizing: From the age of five, our belief that one day we can become a government leader, a scientist, a technician, a great thinker, an astronaut or a CEO disappears. From the age of seven, we begin to think that boys are smarter than us, and this is not surprising if you know that our parents ask the question “is my son talented” on Google more often than “is my daughter talented.” We need to see the excellence of brilliant women. And we also need to see how they got there to imagine us ever doing what they did.

Women’s sport is currently a huge growth market.

You can’t be what you can’t see, I heard someone say the same thing not too long ago. I was thinking about this the whole trip to see world champion Lotte Kopecky, and she started talking about it too: how she knew Marianne Vos as a child, but her role models were mainly Tom Boonen and Fabian Cancellara. Now she’s the heroine of little girls, becoming a professional cyclist for the first time is a real prospect. However, the dreams of these girls are not entirely yesterday: cycling and football among women have been rapidly developing for several years. Girls of six or seven years old know no better than what Lotte Kopecky and Lieke Martens show on TV.

What amazed me so much was the step forward of all these brilliant women, from CEO Marieke, CFO Esther, visionary Barbara and expert Esterina, who suddenly joined forces and showed the girls: look, we can do it – and you can too! – Therefore also. The girls in the video ended with a plea: “We need all the fathers, mothers, brothers and bosses to close the dream gap.”

I hope that the KNVB also sees that a greater gift cannot be given to the girls.

Marine de Vries is a former professional cyclist and journalist.

Share Write to the editor