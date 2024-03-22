If the office was a resting place and the formation provided transportation to it, the itinerary for the first leg of the trip was presented during Wednesday’s debate. Geert said: “We are driving a Dutch-made car that has never been driven by a foreigner.” It turned out to be a 1974 Daf.

– So you will go together, right? – asked one deputy after another. Most did not see the difference between the majority cabinet and Daph, which was now called the program cabinet. Putters, the car dealer who arrived with a hopeless barrel, assured the formation candidates that Daf was not a majority cabinet. Omtzigt seems to be the only one who thinks so. In the Chamber, he convincingly demonstrated the accessories that turned Daf into a program office.

By the way, everyone knows that the whole holiday is a big lie. Wilders has long determined the route for new elections. He opened the debate with the usual campaign speech, including a declaration of love for the Netherlands and for the people who voted for him and should do so again. The whole formation is a big game – there are still significant subsidies for culture. Wilders knows that he will be stronger in the new elections. Then he doesn’t have to go to Dafa with these three bruises, but only two at most. The VVD has already understood this. Therefore, Yesilgez sat in the back. In robot mode, she serves the national interest cliché and takes steps while mentally thinking about what outfit she will wear when the curtain comes down.

Only Peter and Caroline believe they are actually going on vacation. Caroline is already sitting in the passenger seat, wearing a lap belt, with her arm out the window, and people in the trunk. Peter again tries to explain to the House of Representatives why there is no majority cabinet in Daf. “If there are four of you in a car, it’s a journey, but it’s not a journey.”

“It’s the same thing!” the deputies repeated.

Like his formation partners, Omtzigt said, “The people chose this.” It’s like people know what they’re doing. The people are led by algorithms, hatred and mistrust, and they no longer even allow their own children to be vaccinated against whooping cough and measles. People choose a life-threatening destination because they saw something about it on TikTok. Additionally, choosing a destination is not the same as determining a route. In Hungary, people may have decided to hug the autocrats, but they didn’t say everyone should get into the car together. If people knew this, they might vote differently, especially now that it is clear they will have to go back to the polls halfway. How many kilometers you will have to walk depends on where Wilders gets out, “forgets” the handbrake and pushes Daph, full of gullible people, into the ravine.

Carolina Trujillo is a writer.

