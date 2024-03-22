March is European Colorectal Cancer Prevention Month and the Tor Vergata Polyclinic in Rome lights up in blue, joining the awareness campaign on prevention and early diagnosis. The blue-tinted façade of the Polyclinic aims to draw citizens’ attention to the neoplasm, the figures of which are terrifying.

With over 2 million new cases every year in the world, of which 450,000 in Europe and over 50,000 in Italy, colon cancer is the most frequent neoplasm among non-smokers and is the second cause of death from cancer. In Italy, every month, there are over 4,000 new diagnoses of advanced colon cancer and colon cancers, diagnosed late, are responsible for 60 deaths a day in our country. Furthermore, colon cancer increasingly affects young adults between 25 and 49 years old, with dramatic increases such as those detected in the United Kingdom where there will be, in 2024, an increase of 26% compared to 2018 in men and 39% in women. women.

The University and the Polyclinic of Tor Vergata – underlines a note – can count on internationally renowned researchers and clinicians and represent leaders in the prevention and treatment of colon and rectal cancer with the ‘from bench to bedside’ philosophy. The diagnostic therapeutic assistance path (PDTA) for the diagnosis and treatment of colorectal cancer has been present at the Tor Vergata Polyclinic for over 15 years and aims to guarantee access to the best professionalism and technologies available. The multidisciplinary group makes use of cutting-edge endoscopy, diagnostic imaging with multislice spiral CT and 3-Tesla MRI, latest generation linear accelerators for radiotherapy, a medical genetics service and a molecular genetics laboratory for the research of prognostic factors and predictive of response to therapy. The colorectal Pdta is led by Medical Oncology which collaborates closely with Minimally Invasive Surgery, to offer patients targeted and personalized oncological therapies and surgical interventions with the aid of the highest level technology such as 4k and 3-D laparoscopy and robotics with the ‘Da Vinci’ systems. The Colorectal Unit (open from Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm, by appointment at 06.2090.2828), thanks to the presence of case managers, operates taking into consideration the patient’s perspective, also with the participation of representatives of associations and family members, and with the precious help of the psycho-oncologist.

“For our university, the training of doctors is a fundamental pillar – states the rector of the University of Rome Tor Vergata, Nathan Lecialdi Ghiron – Preparing professionals capable of providing excellent healthcare, from which every single citizen benefits, is our priority mission. Targeted, high-quality care for colorectal cancer patients allows for an in-depth evaluation of the individual clinical case and, consequently, personalized therapy based on the patient’s specific needs.”

The Colorectal Unit – continues the note – represents an organizational model, launched some time ago at the Tor Vergata Polyclinic, which unites many professionals and services transversally with the aim of making the patient’s surgical path more effective and personalized: from diagnosis to individualized planning of care, also taking into consideration mental and physical rehabilitation aspects.

“Thanks to the work of this team, citizens with a confirmed diagnosis will find an important multidisciplinary point of reference – continues the rector – capable of guaranteeing a personalized and high-quality surgical approach. This beautiful initiative, which highlights the facade of the our Polyclinic, is an appeal to raise awareness and undergo checks, since prevention is fundamental and prevention is better than cure. We are ready to welcome those who suspect or receive a confirmed diagnosis of colon cancer in these renovated dedicated environments which, in the coming weeks, will be available to citizens. The highly specialized center of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic, based on the Breast Unit model, operates with a multidisciplinary team that aims to guarantee the person the highest level of quality of care – underlines Giuseppe Sica, Uosd head of minimally invasive and digestive system surgery at the hospital – and to use advanced minimally invasive and robotic surgery techniques that allow extremely high precision and radicality and immediate functional recovery”.

“Colon cancer can and must be prevented in the majority of cases – underlines the medical director of the Polyclinic, Andrea Magrini – When it is not possible, it is necessary to intervene to treat a patient with colon or rectal cancer, and it can and must be done with precision medicine, offering treatment that is as personalized as possible. Thanks to all those who have committed themselves to this ‘enlightened’ initiative which will allow many citizens to pay attention to screening and to know that they will be taken managed in the event of a diagnosis of colon cancer by the professionals of the Polyclinic with the most advanced surgical treatments which aim to reduce the impact of the operation on the patient”.

The installation – we read in a note – required the lighting of an area of ​​approximately 3,000 m2, created through the use of 13 Divum 50K gobo projectors, in LED technology (LED emitting diode), mounted on two Layher towers of the height of 4 meters for an installed power of 8 kW; the work was curated by Prof. Ing. Marco Re, delegate of the rector for the Tor Vergata studios (the University’s new multimedia studios) and director of the Master in Sound and Entertainment Engineering.