Cofepris issued a warning to the population about the improper handling of an article known as “materna vitamins”, intended for women in the stages of preconception, pregnancy and lactation.

In a session in front of Cofepris, Novag Infancia, the company that owns the health registry, declared that the product in question, a bottle with 30 tablets identified with the batch number FA8015 and expiration date SEP24, with pink labeling, is available for purchase on online sales platforms.

The regulatory entity discovered that the label on this product belongs to an outdated version, and that lot FA8015 is not linked to any product manufactured or imported by the company.

With the purpose of preventing health risks derived from the consumption of irregular products, Cofepris urged the population not to acquire or use maternal vitamins, with the indicated characteristics.

The health commission also called on people to refrain from buying medicines on social networks and other internet sites, mainly those that are sold at a lower price than the market price.

