“Nothing about giving your vote for groceries, for tamales, or for a kilo of whatever,” the presidential candidate of the “Let’s Keep Making History” coalition, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, asked the citizens.

At a political rally, in the main Benito Juárez center in Nuevo León, Sheinbaum Pardo warned that the purchase of votes in exchange for handouts continues to exist in the country, so awareness must be raised not to buy votes.

“On June 2 we have to go to the polls en masse to vote. Nothing about giving your vote for groceries, for tamales, nothing about giving your vote for a kilo of whatever, weevil, we must continue raising awareness in everyone because that has not been eliminated in the country, they still continue to give groceries in the country. country and sometimes the need is great,” said the candidate.

“Sometimes it is thought that ‘since (the candidate) already won’ I handed in my voter ID card. No! We all have to vote, and we have to vote evenly for the parties of the movement,” she asked the citizens.

Due to the above, Sheinbaum asked the attendees of the municipality of Juárez to form committees of the Fourth Transformation to defend the vote at the polls on June 2, each of the attendees must bring 10 people to a following event.

On the other hand, Claudia Sheinbaum said that businessmen must pay their taxes, and that although there are some who do not do so, she considered that there should be no remissions.

The above when questioned about the issue of Ricardo Salinas Pliego, that the Tax Administration Service (SAT), Antonio Martínez Dagnino, accused that the owner of TV Azteca has a debt of 63 billion pesos, after the businessman rejected that he refuses to pay the SAT.

“You have to pay taxes, citizens pay taxes, businessmen now pay more. It is up to all of us to pay and be certain that they are being used properly and without corruption, but they must be paid for,” commented presidential candidate Claudia Sheinbaum.

