Fiumicino, March 22, 2024 – “This morning the Commission of Public Works focused on the Tirrenica cycle route and in particular on the last section from Focene to Fregene.” Public Works Commission President Roberto Feola announced this in a press release.

“We are talking about a section of cycle path,” explains Feola, “that goes out onto Via Verdi in the Mare Nostrum area and skirts the coast and the Mediterranean bush. According to the project, the territory will also undergo reconstruction of the urban part with the replacement of paving slabs, the bike path itself, storm lanes and everything necessary. However, the project has undergone initial changes: the presence of a gate belonging to Maccarese Spa forces us to proceed with expropriation by the same company that agreed to continue the work.”

“Next week another commission will be convened,” concludes Feola, “and we will carry out an inspection on Via Verdi, where a small bridge will be built connecting the two places and part of the redevelopment project.”

