“We all know the system is too big to change, but guess what? We are the system, and we must change it.” In America, where healthcare comes at a great cost, what can you do when some people can’t afford an operation that could save their lives? Read more about New Amsterdam, an American medical TV series, and the book that inspired it.

New Amsterdam

Genre: Drama, Medical; Country of Manufacture: United States of America; Year: 2018-2023; Seasons: 5 (89 episodes); Duration: 42 min (episode); Original language: English; Creator: David Schulner.

Synopsis

Doctor Max Goodwin intends to restore a very normal hospital in New York, the New Amsterdam Medical Center. Max becomes the medical director and decides to implement these rules, upsetting his colleagues who were used to providing services in the old style. Max wants to give all his patients the opportunity to heal themselves, but not only physically, but also providing psychological relief. The great Max will face many challenges (get your handkerchiefs ready!), but will he succeed in his aim? Find out by watching it here!

Cast

Ryan Eggold as Doctor Maximus “Max” Goodwin, the great protagonist, a doctor with a very big heart but life however will not be so kind to him; also Freema Agyeman in the role of Doctor Helen Sharpe is the head of the Oncology department, she is a doctor who cares more about being famous than being close to her patients, but with Max she will slowly change her perspective. Janet Montgomery – Doctor Lauren Bloom, head of the emergency department, a smart and skilled doctor. But some tendencies will get the better of her.

We then find Jocko Sims as Doctor Floyd Reynolds, the head of cardio-vascular surgery, he will be very attached to the old methods and his love life will be very eventful. Tyler Labine in the role of Doctor Iggy Frome, the psychologist doctor is very close to Max’s thoughts, always seeks a friendly approach with kids who suffer a lot from various circumstances that affect their mental health. Anupam Kher like Doctor Vijay Kapoor, head of neurology, is very dedicated to work, but this is affected in his relationship with his son.

Now let’s see what New Amsterdam takes inspiration from.

The book by Eric Manheimer, MD inspires director David Schulner in the creation of New Amsterdam, but let’s find out the details of the book immediately. Sadly the book has not been translated into Italian, but you can find the English version here.

Using the plight of twelve very different patients, from dignitaries at the nearby UN, to supermax prisoners at Riker’s, to illegal immigrants and Wall Street tycoons, Dr. Eric Manheimer “delivers much more than extraordinary medical dramas: he blends each patient’s personal experiences with their social implications” (Publishers Weekly). Manheimer was not only the medical director of the country’s oldest public hospital for more than 13 years, but he was also a patient.

Eric Manheimer

The great Eric Manheimer was the medical director of Bellevue (just like Max). The hospital is located in the heart of New York exactly in Kisp Bay on First Avenue in Manhattan. Bellevue was founded in 1736, making it the oldest public hospital in the United States.

This hospital is important for many reasons, including the records in the new maternity wards opened. We also remember that this structure in 1878 was the point of reference for medical students at Colombia University, and within its walls the cure for tuberculosis was discovered. In more recent times, in 1971 interest was cultivated until success in the treatment of hepatitis B and in 1996 they found a new cure for AIDS.

Eric Manheimer studied Internal Medicine at Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn and worked in many places until arriving at Bellevue in 1997, years in which the hospital was in a situation of serious deterioration in terms of development and patient care and as director health worker promised to make it a point of reference for medicine again.

Eric wrote down what each patient said and what they thought of the hospital, in fact he collected more than 150 notebooks, filling them with notes that he used to write his book Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital on which the television series New Amsterdam is based of which he is also the screenwriter and inspired the protagonist of the series, Doctor Max Goodwin.

Eric married Diana Taylor, with whom he had two children. His current job is that of a university professor at New York University, he loves to travel especially in Latin America and Mexico.