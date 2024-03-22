Sperlonga, March 22, 2024 – Sperlonga and her species are once again the protagonists of the film “Sentimenti Oscuri”, produced by B&B Corporation Film and directed by Mike Barbone, in the usual collaboration with the Latin American Film Commission. Last Monday and Tuesday, scenes involving a car chasing a truck engine and an accident involving a motorcyclist who ran off the road at a hairpin did not go unnoticed on the Itri-Sperlonga provincial road. bend after hitting the fence. Intense scenes featuring professional stuntmen from the Top Stunt agency, attracting the curiosity of townspeople and passers-by and which could have spread to the city of Latina, as the production envisioned.

The film, based on Mike Barbone’s novel Carlotta’s Secret, is a film noir that tells the story of a police inspector who lives with a sense of angst she doesn’t understand as she tries to unravel a mysterious mystery. the case of a serial killer known as “The Surgeon”, who is assisted by Inspector Franco Toma. A psychological thriller with action scenes, aimed at an international audience, in which among the heroes appears the former Commissioner Decroy, played by the immortal Gerard Depardieu.

“Sperlonga has always had a strong cinematic vocation and I am glad that it continues on this path, also thanks to the work constantly carried out by the Latin Film Commission to promote our territory,” comments the mayor of Sperlonga Armando Cusani – Audiovisual This sector has always represented a driving force tourism economy, I hope we can focus more on this sector to improve our destinations and our businesses. I thank the producers and director for choosing Sperlonga in the hope that they feel at home and, above all, in the hope that they can return for other important projects.”

“I sincerely thank the municipality of Sperlonga, Mayor Armando Cusani and the local police for the enormous support they have given to the production. Shooting such complex scenes, especially in terms of logistics and traffic, is really difficult and requires a huge amount of effort from everyone. Thanks to our constant work in this region, we place the Province of Latina among national and international film productions, always convinced of the importance of valorizing our places and their economic development. Soon Sperlonga and the south of Pontine will again be the protagonists: these days we are testing the new Amazon Prime action film and the project with Paola Cortellesi,” comments the director of the Latin Film Commission, Rino Piccolo.

“I take this opportunity to reiterate the need to work as a team,” continues Piccolo. “As the Film Commission, we have established a dialogue with the new regional administration in order to establish a beneficial and synergistic cooperative relationship, supported by the Pontine municipalities that we have always believed in huge potential of audiovisual art. We hope that we will finally be able to reach a partnership in the territories, also in terms of financing, as established by regional law, which will allow the strong imbalance of territorial representation in the Lazio cinema to be eliminated as soon as possible and a more targeted collaboration to be achieved. use of funds allocated, including European ones, for unification. Otherwise, the development of the province of Latina with all its municipalities will continue to be jeopardized. My goal is to appeal to the council and the regional council. This is an opportune moment for cinema and the province of Latina: we cannot afford to miss opportunities and not invest in the phenomenon of film tourism, which is the fate of many Italian cities.”

