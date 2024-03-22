Ibrutinib, the first Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (Btk) inhibitor to be approved worldwide and developed by Johnson & Johnson, recently received reimbursement from the Italian Medicines Agency for a new therapeutic indication. In particular – we read in a note – the drug is now also available in combination with venetoclax, a Bcl-2 inhibitor, as a new treatment for adult patients with previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia is the most frequent form of leukemia among adults in Western countries and represents 30% of all forms of leukemia, which today affect a total of 85,000 Italians. In Italy, estimates speak of approximately 1,600 new cases among men and 1,150 among women every year. It is a predominantly typical disease in the elderly, however, 15 percent of cases are diagnosed before the age of 60.

“The arrival of this new combination based on ibrutinib represents a step forward towards the personalization of treatments for chronic lymphocytic leukemia – states Luca Laurenti, associate professor at the Institute of Hematology of the Catholic University – In particular, it combines two molecules which, thanks to their mechanisms of action, are among the most effective among those available today in the fight against chronic lymphocytic leukemia. In terms of efficacy, for example, clinical studies have highlighted how the association of ibrutinib with venetoclax allows a very long treatment-free period, of almost 5 years, in 9 out of 10 patients. In addition to its importance in terms of efficacy, it is important to underline that this is the first completely oral treatment, once a day, without chemotherapy, with a fixed duration for Lcc. This allows us to avoid having to resort to hospitalizations or intravenous infusions, improving the management of therapy for both the patient and the doctor”.

The effectiveness of this combination – the note reports – derives from the mechanism of action of the molecules that compose it. On the one hand, ibrutinib blocks Btk, a protein that sends “signals” to B lymphocytes that are fundamental for the maturation and production of antibodies, underlying the proliferation and migration of tumor cells in numerous B cell neoplasms. On the other, venetoclax is a potent selective inhibitor of B-cell lymphoma (Bcl)-2, an anti-apoptotic protein that is overexpressed in Lcc cells, where it is responsible for tumor cell survival and has been associated with resistance to chemotherapy.

“Ibrutinib was the first Btk inhibitor used in the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia – adds Francesca Romana Mauro, associate professor at the Institute of Hematology of the Department of Translational and Precision Medicine of the Sapienza University of Rome – Given the long time of its use, very robust data are now available for this inhibitor which are based not only on the longest follow-up recorded for this class of molecules, but also on the very high number of patients treated in clinical trials, and above all, in clinical practice” .

The great “clinical experience generated” has therefore “produced solid real-world evidence about ibrutinib in chronic lymphocytic leukemia. It is important to note – underlines the expert – that patients treated with ibrutinib alone in several clinical trials, after 8 years of follow-up -up showed an estimated survival very similar to that of a healthy population of the same age. Furthermore, ibrutinib showed efficacy with long-lasting responses even in patients with prognostically unfavorable genetic alterations such as the deletion and/or mutation of the Tp53 gene and the mutational Ighv not mutated. An important aspect is represented by the possibility of modulating the dose of ibrutinib in relation to the patient’s tolerability and the onset of adverse events without this having a significant impact on its long-term efficacy”.

From today ibrutinib – the note details – is therefore reimbursed in Italy for the treatment of adult patients with previously untreated CLL, as monotherapy and in combination with venetoclax; LLC who have received at least one previous therapy, monotherapy; relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), monotherapy; Waldenström macroglobulinemia (Wm) who have received at least one previous therapy, as monotherapy.

“New therapies, the result of progress in scientific research, now offer significant potential, allowing patients to improve their quality and life expectancy. In the era of personalization of care, we must promote an equally innovative renewal of our healthcare system, which sometimes makes it difficult to access innovative therapies and take complete care of the patient, not only for strictly clinical aspects, particularly when it comes to chronic diseases” underlines Davide Petruzzelli, president of La Lampada di Aladino Ets, an association founded in 2000 by a group of former cancer patients with the aim of supporting cancer patients and their families during the acute and post-acute phase of the disease.

“Ail has also been alongside hematology patients for 55 years with the aim of supporting research, assistance and raising public awareness against blood cancers – recalls Rosalba Barbieri, national vice-president of Ail and president of Ail of Novara – Il Our daily commitment, through the work of the 83 provincial sections and thousands of volunteers throughout Italy, is to contribute to the best possible care for patients, improving their quality and life expectancy. Ail assists patients and families by accompanying them in all phases of the disease process, with services suited to their needs, such as reception at the Ail Homes, home care, shuttle service to and from blood centres, psychological support and counseling activities”.

“Johnson & Johnson is a company with a strong heritage in hematology, an area in which we have worked hard and for a long time to develop effective therapeutic solutions for patients with blood cancers, starting from multiple myeloma and arriving at chronic lymphocytic leukemia – says Alessandra Baldini, medical director Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine Italia – With our commitment we aim to improve not only the clinical outcomes of patients, but also their quality of life. Ibrutinib-based therapies also go in this direction which, thanks to their single daily oral administration, improve the patient’s adherence to therapy. The value of ibrutinib has been widely recognized in recent years by the scientific community and patients, to the point that in 2021 it was included in the list of essential medicines by the WHO”.

The efficacy and safety of ibrutinib in combination with venetoclax have been evaluated in several clinical studies. Among these – concludes the note – the Glow study which evaluated the first-line fixed-duration treatment of this combination in patients over 65 with untreated chronic lymphocytic leukemia. This study showed benefits in terms of survival and time to treatment following a median follow-up of 5 years, with survival rates of more than 80% compared to chemoimmunotherapy with chlorambucil plus obinutuzumab. Another important study is Captivate which used an I+V-based regimen similar to that of the Glow study in patients with CLL aged 70 years or younger and showed deep remissions and clinically significant disease-free progression values.