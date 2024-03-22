The Government of Chile has expressed its firm condemnation of the crisis in Venezuela due to the arbitrary detention of representatives of political parties of the Venezuelan opposition, which it considers an action contrary to the democratic spirit that must prevail in any electoral process that will take place on July 28. 2024. Through a statement on its social networks, the southern country has shown its rejection of the measures adopted by the Nicolás Maduro regime and asked to stop the “harassment.”

What is Chile’s position regarding political persecution in Venezuela?

The Chilean Foreign Ministry has questioned the measures imposed by the Nicolás Maduro regime. These, as they assured, seriously affect the holding of democratic, transparent and free presidential elections, where the full participation of all candidates is respected; Furthermore, they would clash with the Barbados Agreements validated by the international community.

Chile denounces measures by the Venezuelan regime against María Corina Machado’s team. Photo: LR/X composition.

Furthermore, the Government of Chile joins the calls made by multilateral human rights bodies for Venezuela to end the harassment against political opponents. This request comes after the arrest of Henry Alviárez and Dinorah Hernández, national coordinator and political secretary of Vente Venezuela, the party of the opposition presidential candidate María Corina Machado.

“The Government of Chile expresses its firm condemnation of the arbitrary detention of representatives of political parties of the Venezuelan opposition, which constitutes an action contrary to the democratic spirit that must prevail in any electoral process. The aforementioned measure seriously affects the holding of the presidential elections democratic, transparent and free… The Government of Chile joins the calls made by multilateral human rights bodies, for Venezuela to end the harassment against political opponents,” they reported on their official X account.

What actions will María Corina Machado take in the face of the new arrests in Venezuela?

Through the social networks of Vente Venezuela, the opposition presidential candidate, María Corina Machado, condemned the detention of Henry Alviárez and Dinorah Hernández during midday hours and called the act a “kidnapping” by the Government of Venezuela. In that sense, it was revealed that international organizations have been requested to intervene in what happened several weeks ago with their loved ones.

“We condemn the kidnapping of our leaders Henry Alviarez and Dignora Hernández by the regime, in the face of the intensification of the regime’s repression. FIRMNESS. In the next few hours, our candidate María Corina Machado will address the country,” reads the publication via X of the match.

María Corina Machado denounces persecution against her campaign team by the Nicolás Maduro regime. Photo: LR/Diffusion composition.

