Although we often think somewhat chauvinistically, we should not be ashamed of this; For an automobile giant like Chery (which produces 1.88 million cars annually), Belgium is the so-called “second line” of expansion into Europe. Initially, such a manufacturer is targeting markets such as Germany, Great Britain, France, Italy and Spain. This is where you need to look for volumes. Well, if the products meet the market demand, it would be crazy not to start introducing it to the market here too.

Mon Cherie

But why is Cherry inviting Omoda and Jaeko to Europe? We addressed this question to Derek Du, Managing Director of Chery Benelux. According to Du, the Chery group, on the one hand, is looking for additional volumes, and on the other hand, the products are simply ready, although they had to make a lot of additional investments in R&D to meet European safety and emissions standards. Yes, you read that right, emissions standards. In addition to plug-in hybrid versions and electric models, there will also be models with internal combustion engines.

It’s understandable that they choose this approach; MG is also currently betting on a few horses by offering internal combustion engines in addition to all-electric vehicles, and this has not done the brand any harm. If there is a demand for it, why not?

Too ambitious?

Derek Du is a Chinese man through and through, who speaks passionately about his brand(s) and demonstrates ambition. And what ambitions. If you ask us, this is one of the unrealistic options. Having launched three models this year (more on that later), they want to quickly reach a market share of – wait for it – 1.5%. In sales statistics this corresponds to approximately 6,000 units. In the first year!

To give you an idea, it took MG 4 years to reach 1% market share in Belgium (and for that alone they deserve applause). So Chery may be looking at things too ambitiously. This does not change the fact that it is quite possible that Chery will succeed in Belgium. In our opinion, they have already chosen the right distribution model, rather than an agency one (that is, they still rely on “classic” dealerships). For example, they want to quickly visit 10 or even 20 points of sale instead of choosing a limited number of flagship stores. The first dealership center will open in Genk, and the following contracts are already ready to be signed. With two new brands as weapons of war.

First: Omoda

The first brand to launch from Chery is Omoda. The Omoda 5 will hit the market this summer and will be immediately available with a 1.6 TGDi petrol engine producing 185 hp. A more (business) interesting version is the Omoda E5 with a purely electric powertrain that promises an autonomy of 430 km. Today we don’t have much technical information. From the photographs it is clear that Omoda 5 and E5 are SUVs with a modern design. So no paraphrased or copied crap.

According to Derek Du, Omoda 5 belongs to the B-segment, but it is compared to the Hyundai Kona and Kia Niro. This is more relevant to the C-segment, but we haven’t seen the cars in person yet. A remarkable fact: when developing its “European” models, Chery looked not at European or other Chinese brands, but at Korean and Japanese competitors.

Step Up: Jaeko

By September, a second Jaecoo brand will appear on the scene with the Jaecoo 7. A large SUV that reminds us a little of Toyota in terms of design, that is, the imaginary successor to the LandCruiser. From the rear it looks like it was inspired by Land Rover.

The Jaecoo 7 is available with both the 1.6 TGDI engine and PHEV (plug-in hybrid) and Derek Du is proud to report that the all-electric range is 100km. Nothing groundbreaking these days, but a very good price indeed. The Jaecoo 8 is scheduled for next year and will be positioned a notch higher.

Are Omoda and Jaecoo a useful addition to our market?

This is a difficult question to answer, but the same question was also difficult to evaluate when MG and BYD set foot on European soil. Anyway; More choice is always good for the consumer, so we welcome Omoda and Jaecoo with open arms. Provided, of course, that the parent company Chery provides good after-sales service. According to Derek Du, this is normal, and he even confirms that parts are already on the way before going to market to save the customer the hassle of having to send the car to a workshop.

We can’t say anything about the price range of the new product yet. However, Korean contenders are being considered again, with Peugeot also mentioned as a benchmark. Omoda and Jayeku will be a little cheaper (Dixit Derek Du), but don’t think you’ll save thousands of euros. Perhaps more on this soon when we can take it for the first test drive. In the meantime, you can already check out Omoda 5 and E5 on the new Belgian website.