The border between the United States and Mexico experienced a moment of tension when immigrants tore down security barriers in El Paso, Texas. According to US media, there would be more than 100 immigrants, who surpassed the presence of the Texas National Guard, thereby increasing the tensions of the border crisis between the Government of Joe Biden and the state of Texas.

Hundreds of migrants break border barrier between Mexico and the United States

In a video released by journalist Jennie Taer, it is shown how a group of migrants attack the border wall, located in the border city of El Paso, with the purpose of tearing down the wire barrier installed by the Government of Texas to block their entry. to the country. In the recording, you can see how the migrants overcome the resistance of the members of the National Guard, who try to stop their advance.

According to information from the New York Post, more than 600 immigrants were at the international border, where the Texas National Guard was trying to divide them into smaller groups; However, the situation became tense when the women and children were separated from the adult men.

According to Texas Border Patrol agent Orlando Marrero, as he told local media KFOX14: “The immigrants we find here at Gate 36 will be taken to a processing center.”

A spokesperson for Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s office told the post: “Today’s surge in El Paso is a direct result of the unsustainable chaos President Biden has unleashed at the border.”

According to local media, migrants who tried to illegally cross the border with Mexico were detained: Photo: Jennie Taer

Migration crisis on the border between Texas and Mexico

For five days, nearly one hundred migrants have been camping on the border between Mexico and the United States due to the uncertainty generated by the application of Texas Law SB4. This law, promoted by the local government, seeks to carry out mass arrests of migrants for their subsequent forced extradition.

SB4 turns undocumented migrants into criminals, susceptible to being detained through the use of force, which has been criticized as an inhumane measure by organizations defending migrant rights.

This situation has left migrants trapped between the Rio Grande River and the first barrier in the United States, a barbed wire fence installed by the Government of Texas. Despite this, migrants do not abandon their determination to cross the border in search of a better life in the United States and leave behind the conditions they faced in their countries of origin.