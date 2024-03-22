Cerveteri, March 22, 2024 – Multiservizi Caerite, the municipal company of the municipality of Cerveteri, has published two public advertisements seeking a pharmacy director and two collaborating pharmacists. Both notices relate to qualifications and examinations and applications will be available until 1pm on Wednesday 24 April. Forms for both notifications are available on the website www.multiservizicaerite.it in the section “Transparent administration – Competition notifications”.

“These are two government tenders through which we want to strengthen the staff of our municipal pharmacies, not only to guarantee a higher level of service to the five existing ones, but also in anticipation of the work we are doing to open a sixth municipal pharmacy. Pharmacy, said the mayor of Cerveteri, Elena Gubetti, for any clarifications regarding the tender, you can contact Multiservizi Caerite at 0699552659. The offices will be able to provide all the necessary information.”

