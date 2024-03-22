On the morning of this Thursday, March 21, users of the Mexico City metro reported that there was no service on line 7, which is why it became saturated and delayed many citizens in their daily routines.

The suspension of the orange line was from San Joaquín to Constituciónntes, thus affecting the San Joaquín, Polanco, Auditorio and Constituciónntes stations.

To mitigate the problem and resolve the need for users to travel to their destinations, more Metrobús units were assigned to the Alameda Tacubaya to Paris route, and another service from Alameda Tacubaya to El Ángel was adjusted to meet the demand.

#CDMX|| This morning they closed a section of the #Line7 of the @MetroCDMX. The closed stations go from Constituciónntes to San Joaquín. It was reported that this is due to a failure in the change of tracks of the # Line 2 to line 7, the functions of the Tacuba metro are suspended to… pic.twitter.com/MXIWmnAcMg

— Víctor Cabrera (@victorcabreramx)

March 21, 2024

Why was line 7 of the CDMX metro left without service?

The answer lies in the need for an adjustment to a track changing device. This device, located at the Tacuba station, was hit by a train, apparently due to an error by the driver of the train. To ensure safety and proper operation, the affected stations were closed.

Fortunately, two hours later, the Metro announced that service was restored. At this time, train circulation is continuous on Line 7, from Rosario to Barranca del Muerto.

#AvisoMetro: At the moment the circulation of trains is continuous on Line 7, all stations are offering service. It allows the free closing of doors, as well as getting off the car before entering. pic.twitter.com/1RdFFRuQX7

— MetroCDMX (@MetroCDMX)

March 21, 2024

