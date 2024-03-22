It’s called ‘Canzoniere’ and it is the new album by Michele Marco Rossi born thanks to the happy collaboration between the Viennese label ‘col wood’ and the Italian National Music Committee (Cidim). “The song is a miracle of synthesis, of balance, of subtle exchanges of meaning that come together as if in a snapshot, the still image of a moment, of a person or of a story. And I can only live at the same way the music that I play and that I have included in this ‘Canzoniere’: a meeting place of thoughts and narratives, situations, moments of writing and living”, explains the Roman musician, who over the years has significantly expanded the cello repertoire in his I work closely with the greatest composers of our time.

The artist has been a permanent guest of concert seasons in Italy and abroad for years, where he is known for his immense talent and singular interpretative ability. In the CD, with his cello, Rossi relies on the music of Georges Aperghis, Francesco Filidei, Enno Poppe, Noriko Baba, Bernhard Gander and Filippo Perocco. The preface of the CD is entrusted to Ivano Fossati who writes about him: “Something that Michele Marco Rossi and me have in common exists. It is the passion, the love for the high and the low, the sublime and the popular. That this album call ‘Canzoniere’ – he continues – it is perhaps a courageous choice compared to the music it contains but it is very consistent with Michele Marco Rossi’s understanding. The titles of some compositions, extremely revealing, prove him right: ‘Avant le chant d’amour ‘, ‘Esili canti d’waiting’ are poetically beautiful and inspired and would have been the envy of any good songwriter at any time. Yet songs in the strict sense they are not. This is why I like Rossi. With all the sparkling strength of he is capable of – he concludes – he already performs music in the future, yet this time he collects it under a delicate and ancient name”.

“The CD is produced thanks to the support of Cidim which, for over 40 years, has contributed to the development of cultured, classical and contemporary music in Italy and throughout the world, engaging in the promotion of concerts and tours of young Italian talents”, concludes the vice-president of Cidim and president of the Italian Association of Musical Activities (Aiam), Francescantonio Pollice. “Among the many activities of Cidim, since 2013 there is also the recording industry with 64 productions under its belt. Rossi is an undisputed talent, perfectly embodying the model of a young and talented artist in which our association believes, because he has managed to make his passion his work”, he concludes.