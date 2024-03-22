Emmanuel Macron during boxing: the photo was published on the French President’s Instagram

EU Council, the emergency war plan is scary. But 27 countries are talking about this

The European Council opening in Brussels today risks turning into a real war council. The agenda is clear, and the presence of Ukrainian President Zelensky at the videoconference represents another signal. In fact, the draft final text – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – proposes to the Commission “actions to strengthen preparation and response to crises at EU level, using a whole-risk and whole-of-society approach, in a view of the future preparedness strategy.” We are therefore prepared towards war, despite some differences, such as that of High Representative Borrell: “We should not frighten people unnecessarily, war in Europe is not inevitable.”

But in a Council in which the “urgent” need for “intensified and coordinated civil-military training” is on the agenda, as stated in the preparatory draft, not significantly changed in the evening, and in which Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in the video link seems to be the 28th leader , the road seems to lead towards a protracted war. So – continues Il Fatto – the very authoritative and demanding speech of the Ukrainian President echoed the tone of this Council, focused on expanding the military effort, both in terms of military production and in terms of assistance to Ukraine. Which, as the head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell recalled, during 2023 grew from the expected 28 billion to 31, and he expects another 20 in 2024.