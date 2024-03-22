loading…

Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto received congratulations from British Foreign Minister David Cameron on his victory in the 2024 presidential election. Photo/Riana Rizkia/Sindonews.com

JAKARTA – British Foreign Minister David Cameron congratulated Prabowo Subianto as Indonesia’s elected president.

“Congratulations to president-elect @Prabowo on your victory in the Indonesian presidential election,” wrote Cameron on X via the account @David_Cameron.

“UK-Indonesia celebrates the 75th anniversary of (diplomatic) relations this year and we hope to develop a true strategic partnership in the years to come,” continued Cameron.

British Ambassador to Indonesia, ASEAN and Timor Leste; Dominic Jermey, also congratulated Prabowo via video sent to Sindonews.com, Friday (22/3/2024).

“Following the KPU’s announcement, I congratulate the president-elect; Prabowo, who has won the 2024 election,” he said.

He continued, as stated by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in his remarks, the UK is ready to increase the partnership between Indonesia and the UK in the coming years.

“Congratulations also to the thousands of legislative candidates from all over the Indonesian archipelago, good luck in carrying out their duties to serve the Indonesian people professionally and with integrity,” he explained.

According to him, Britain stands with Indonesia to defend shared democratic values.

