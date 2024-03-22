Saalbach, March 22, 2024 – Czech Esther Ledecka takes the final victory in the super-G in Saalbach, her fourth career win in alpine skiing (2 downhill and 2 super-G). Her time of 1’15’94 is unattainable by anyone, including Federica Brignone, the athlete closest to achieving a 69th podium finish in her career and Gustavo Theni in the special rankings. Federica is second with a gap of 28 hundredths. Third place went to Norway’s Kaisa Li, 30 cents behind Ledecka. Marta Bassino finishes ninth, 80 cents back, and Laura Pirovano is 11th with 83. Roberta Melesi is further behind with 1.67.

Lara Gut-Behrami, who finished seventh today, also puts the Super-G Cup in her safe after the overall and giant slalom. Brignone tried to recover at the last minute, but was stopped 30 points behind the Swiss in the specialty, but updated the Italian’s points record: 1552.

“The snow was too soft today. I feel even better when he transforms. Today there was speed because almost everything was straight, but I didn’t think I could show a result of this level because I didn’t think I could change anything. I’m happy with the result,” Brignone said.

“I have nothing to complain about this season. As for the Cup, I am convinced that Lara would have won the Cup even if Shiffrin had been in the race. I had to compete a little with Lara, otherwise it would have been too easy for her! All jokes aside, I know that when I’m healthy I can be dangerous, which is what I showed in the final of this season. However, when it ends, everything resets and we start all over again for the next one. Tomorrow I will try to achieve a good result even on the downhill,” he added.

(Source Adnkronos)