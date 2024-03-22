This sounds unfair. Albon crashes, but Logan Sargeant is allowed to leave.

Let’s get right to it: Logan Sargeant is ready for this weekend. The American prodigy is not yet entirely convincing.

Now James Vowles is a patient man and he also knows that replacing Sargeant with a mediocre experienced racer won’t solve much. Still, it’s weird that Logan has to go home. Talk to today’s youth: Whatskemensen?

Albon crashes: Sargeant is allowed to leave

Well, it was obviously very early this morning for Alex Albon and he was still not fully awake during his first free practice session. The Thai Briton crashed. His FW44 was so badly damaged that the Williams team decided the chassis was unsuitable for racing.

This means that Grove’s team will enter FP3, qualifying and hopefully the race with just one car. The funny thing is: Alexander Albon will be there, not Logan Sargeant! This seems like a strange decision. Albon crashes the car and Logan Sargeant becomes the victim.

Not a strange decision

As mentioned, Logan isn’t the sharpest butter knife in the drawer. Last season Albon was 22 times faster in qualifying. Out of 22 races… In terms of points, this is not a strange decision. Williams scored 29 gritty points last year. One of them came from Sargeant, the other 28 from Albon.

So in that regard, it’s not so strange that James Vowles is chosen by the one with the best chance of success (i.e. Albon). Vowles likes the data and the 28-1 scoreline is pretty obvious to him. Alexander Albon was also faster than Logan Sargeant in the last two races. Although Sargeant is allowed to leave to play on his games console, he remains in the paddock to help out where possible. Okay, thanks Logan!

Advice from uncle @jaapiyo because he expects Mick Schumacher (whose birthday is today) to drive for Williams after the summer.

