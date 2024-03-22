Quite on the other side of Winterswijk, away from Gerrit Comridge College, where at the end of 2022 some students were hesitant to go up or down the rainbow staircase, Gerard Reve’s intensely readable 1980 edition of De Taal Der Liefde en Lieve Jongens draws on a new but a great copy of Rob van Essen’s I’ll Get Back to This. On Reeve’s other flank is Jennifer Weiner’s With You or Me – sometimes the titles on the street bookcase seem like a novel in themselves.

So, Rev. Such was life, they once said, but on this Palm Sunday the national writer has been dead for eighteen years. The language of love is more than half a century old. What else does the book tell us about love or language?

First, something about the intersection of empathy and cruelty. See page 44 where the narrator, buoyed by a second bottle of red wine, indulges in the sweltering heat of the French countryside. He then observes a large ant that was “running frantically to and fro in search of what I poured.” It is likely that “the unusual precipitation caused surprise and perhaps even fear in the animal,” Reeve writes sympathetically. “The ant appears to have been a restless individual who, for want of sufficient instructions, was unable to make a decision because, without taking any further action or further investigation, he continued to rush close to the strange material and then retreat again at lightning speed . step aside.” Empathy turns out to be no guarantee of survival, because before the end of the sentence the narrator crushes the insect to death.

For much of the diptych, the very Reeve-like narrator Wolf lies in bed with his young lover Wole, trying to entertain him with stories of desirable boys and the atrocities Wole might commit against them. Where all the digressions and detours get on the nerves of the impatient Vole; he keeps telling Wolf to hurry up. In vain. The story of young Fonsier is even rudely interrupted in “De Taal Der Liefde”, but is resumed in “Lieve Jongens” (published a year later).

Thus, not only Vole, but also the reader becomes a prisoner in the flow of words. Meanwhile, Reeve’s sentences present a rhythmic essence of their own, including the odd observation here and there as a candle goes out (in front of a statue of Mary, of course): “A plume of greasy smoke rose and went out. “The nonexistent smell of God’s baking,” I muttered to myself. Meanwhile, reading The Language of Love and Dear Boys requires not only a certain amount of endurance when it comes to the parade of velvet boy pants, boy hills and boy valleys, but also a warning for the 21st century. reader: numerous fantasies of rape, abuse and torture make Reeve a writer without a safe space.

Loneliness remains. Not only is it striking that the naked men in bed are mostly “touching” themselves, but all these boys in the book are also objects of love and cruelty; very little comes from themselves. In fantasy and reality, the hero remains alone. All his stories are an incantation, an attempt to delay the moment when you have to wonder if anyone is still listening.

Would you like to receive a peer-reviewed copy of De Taal Der Liefde/Lieve Jongens? Send an email to boekuitdekast@nrc.nl; The book will be drawn among participants and the winner will be notified.

Share Write to the editor