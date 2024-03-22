Judging by the sales data of the BMW XM, is it a success or not? Say it.

Hurray, in honor of the fiftieth anniversary of BMW M, they came up with a sports SUV. It’s a funny suggestion, isn’t it? Yes, we don’t expect fans of the brand to see this. A great sports car to celebrate this milestone could not have been better. Instead, we got the most powerful plug-in hybrid BMW has ever produced.

The BMW XM is a huge (heavy) elephant on wheels with a pompous appearance. Ideal for those who appreciate the brand’s modern design. The rest of the world can’t get enough of this. Now you can let the Internet make the judgment, but I think it’s better if we look at the numbers. BMW has announced sales figures for 2023.

BMW XM sales data

What’s particularly striking is that BMW will sell just 6,479 XM units worldwide in 2023. That doesn’t sound like much. Now you need to make some comments about this. First of all,

Plus, it’s an expensive SUV that’s definitely out of reach financially for a large group. In the smaller waters that XM operates in, sales of over 6,000 are not bad. It just depends on how you look at it. However, this may come as a bit of a shock to BMW M, I can clearly imagine they were expecting or hoping for more from this.

The brand even sold more copies of the BMW Z4, namely 10,957 units. The BMW iX has been sold 50,989 times. In 2024, the BMW XM has a full 12 months to prove itself. Moreover, a newer, more affordable option is being released. In short, there’s a good chance the big PHEV will perform better this year than last. Then we will no longer be afraid.

