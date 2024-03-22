Bills, increases of up to 328 euros for Italians. But the cost of energy is falling

Hot bills. In February 2024, the market prices of natural gas (28 euros per MWh) and electricity (87 euros per MWh) returned to the levels recorded in June 2021. Despite this, bills for Italians have only increased. Compared to three years ago, in fact, the average increase was 26.2%, equal to 328 euros more, of which 153 euros (+24.2%) for electricity and 175 euros (+28.1% ) for gas.

This was revealed by the CGIA Research Office, which motivates the increases with the lack of liquidity that has affected distributors and energy suppliers, especially in 2022, and therefore the latter have increased the deposits and securities requested from consumers.

Furthermore, inflation in the energy sector has contributed to higher bill costs, with an increase of 60.4% for gas and 93.1% for electricity in terms of consumer price indices. At a territorial level, the Northeast is the area that has suffered the greatest price increases, with an average annual increase in electricity and gas bills of 33.6% between 2021 and 2023. Followed by the Northwest (+23.9%) , the South (+26.6%) and the Center (+21.1%).

Another cause of the increase in bills is the transition to the free market, which will be completed in July 2024. Between 2021 and 2023, electricity bill prices increased for everyone, but free market users suffered a much more significant increase compared to those of the protected market. As for natural gas, while prices in the “protected” market decreased (-31%), there was still an increase in the free market (+6.7%) in 2023.

As regards electricity prices, in the first half of 2023 Italy recorded the fourth highest price in the Euro Area, with an average of 378.2 euros per MWh. Only Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands had higher prices. For gas, again in the first half of 2023, Italy had one of the lowest prices in the Eurozone, with 98.1 euros per MWh, paying less than France, Spain and Germany.