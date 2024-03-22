Home Entertainment

Here is the Italian teaser trailer for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the sequel to Tim Burton’s cult film arriving in September.

The teaser trailer for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has been published online, the sequel film to Tim Burton’s cult which will see the cast of the original feature film return, with the addition of important names such as Jenna Ortega.

Here is the teaser trailer.

This is the synopsis published by Warner Bros:

Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the model city in the attic, and accidentally opens the portal to the Afterlife. It will only be a matter of time before someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times, causing chaos to return once again thanks to the presence of the mischievous demon.

The cast of the film includes Winona Ryder returning in the role of Lydia Deetz, Catherine O’Hara in the role of Delia Deetz, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci and Arthur Conti. And then there will be the aforementioned Jenna Ortega (who comes from the great success of Wednesday) in the role of Lydia’s daughter, Astrid, and Willem Dafoe (who also comes from the success of Povere Creature!).

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice hits theaters on September 5th.

