The trailer for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has been released, the sequel to Tim Burton’s cult which will be released in Italian cinemas starting from September 5th, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

The synopsis of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the city in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both kingdoms, it’s only a matter of time before someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times and the mischievous demon returns to wreak havoc once again.

He cast

Michael Keaton returns to his iconic role, alongside Oscar nominee Winona Ryder (Stranger Things, Little Women) as Lydia Deetz, and two-time Emmy winner Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek, Corpse Bride) as Delia Deetz.

New entries are added to the cast: Justin Theroux (Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi, The Leftovers), Monica Bellucci (Spectre, The Matrix films), Arthur Conti (House of the Dragon) in his feature film debut, Emmy nominee Jenna Ortega (reteaming with Tim Burton after the first season of Wednesday) as Lydia’s daughter, Astrid. Among the actors involved there is also the Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe (Poor Creatures!, Van Gogh – On the threshold of eternity).

The creative team

Tim Burton returns behind the camera, directing a screenplay by Alfred Gough & Miles Millar (Wednesday), a story by Gough & Millar and Seth Grahame-Smith (LEGO Batman – The Movie) based on the characters created by Michael McDowell and Larry Wilson . The producers of the film are Marc Toberoff, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tommy Harper and Tim Burton, with Sara Desmond, Katterli Frauenfelder, Gough, Millar, Brad Pitt, Larry Wilson, Laurence Senelick, Pete Chiappetta, Andrew Lary, Anthony Tittanegro, Grahame -Smith and David Katzenberg executive producing.

Burton’s behind-the-scenes creative team includes director of photography Haris Zambarloukos (Shark 2: Murder on the Orient Express) and several of his longtime collaborators such as production designer Mark Scruton (Wednesday), editor Jay Prychidny (Wednesday), Academy Award-winning costume designer Colleen Atwood (Alice in Wonderland, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Sleepy Hollow), Academy Award-winning Creature Effects and Special Makeup Creative Supervisor Neal Scanlan ( Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), composer Danny Elfman (Big Fish, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Batman), and Oscar winner for hair and makeup Christine Blundell (Topsy-Turvy Upside down).

The film directed by Tim Burton will be in Italian cinemas from 5 September 2024.