The price of the BCV dollar today, March 22, 2024, was set at 36.32 bolivars in Venezuela, according to the Central Bank of Venezuela. On the other hand, for the parallel exchange rate, the DolarToday or Monitor Dolar is used, whose price arises based on the supply/demand of bolivars in the main cities of the country.

The fluctuation of the official exchange rate in Venezuela reflects the economic and political variations facing the country, influenced in part by United States sanctions against the Venezuelan government. This context becomes particularly important given the announcement of upcoming presidential elections, in an environment led by Nicolás Maduro. The valuation and trends of the US dollar are monitored through various trading platforms, offering a snapshot of the economic situation under the current regime.

BCV dollar TODAY, Friday, March 22, what is the price of the dollar in Venezuela?

How to collect the Homeland 2024 bonds?

To use the money that entered your Patria account as bonuses, you must do the following:

– Log in to the Patria Platform

– Go to ‘wallet’ and then ‘withdrawal’

– Select the wallet of origin, amount and destination of the funds

– Click on ‘continue’ and then on ‘accept’

– Finally, the system will show you that the operation was a success and that’s it.

These are the Patria Bonds that arrive from March 16 to 31, 2024 in Venezuela, how to collect?

There are just a few days left until the month of March ends and the Government of Venezuela has already announced the payment of new bonds via the Sistema Patria platform. In this note we will show you the list of subsidies that will arrive between Saturday the 16th and Sunday the 31st of this month. Dates, new amounts and more, HERE in this special note from La República.

Price of the BCV dollar yesterday, March 21, 2024, in Venezuela

The BCV dollar was quoted at 36.32 bolivars. The rate represents a weighted average derived from the daily operations of active trading desks at participating banking institutions.

Foto: Twitter / @BCV_ORG_VE

What is the price of the BCV Dollar today, Friday, March 22?

The price of the dollar established by the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV) for March 22 was set at 36.32 bolivars. This rate is the result of a weighted average of daily transactions carried out on the exchange tables of banking institutions. Despite experiencing strong fluctuations in previous months, the US currency has maintained its value recently. By the end of 2023, the increase was 105% compared to the previous year, according to data provided by the BCV.

Price of the BCV dollar TODAY, March 22, 2024. Photo: Twitter / @BCV_ORG_VE

Price of the DolarToday for TODAY, March 22, in Venezuela

The value of the parallel dollar in Venezuela has been updated to 38.92 bolivars, according to the latest information from DolarToday, a Venezuelan-American media focused on political and financial issues in Venezuela. Dollar Monitor, for its part, offers a daily average of the value of the dollar in the parallel market, providing a broad view of the country’s economic situation.

DolarToday, March 22: price of the dollar in Venezuela. Photo: DolarToday

Dollar Monitor: dollar exchange rate today, March 22, 2024

The average dollar in Venezuela has been set at 38.20 bolivars per dollar, according to the most recent update from Monitor Dólar. This average is determined based on the supply and demand of the US currency in the market.

Dollar Monitor today, March 22: price of the dollar in Venezuela. Photo: monitordolarvenezuela.com

How is Venezuela’s economy?

Venezuela’s economy has faced significant challenges in recent years, characterized by a deep recession, high inflation, food and medicine shortages, and one of the worst economic crises in the history of the nation governed by Nicolás Maduro.

The Venezuelan economy has been severely affected by a number of factors, including the drop in oil prices, which is the country’s main source of income, as well as unfavorable economic and fiscal policies, corruption, and international sanctions imposed by several countries. including the United States.