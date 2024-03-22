loading…

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with French President Emmanuel Macron during a video conference call at the Novo-Ogaryovo official residence outside Moscow, Russia, June 26, 2020. Photo/Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin

MOSCOW – Relations between Russia and France are heating up after French President Emmanuel Macron did not rule out sending French troops to Ukraine to help fight Russia.

French Army Chief of Staff General Pierre Schill said they were “ready” for war. Schill also emphasized that France could deploy a division of 20,000 troops in the NATO coalition within 30 days.

On the other hand, France’s threat was welcomed by Russia. Russian lawmaker Pyotr Tolstoy threatened Russian troops to kill all French soldiers deployed in Ukraine.

The head of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergei Naryshkin, also said France plans to send 2,000 troops to Ukraine.

This French and Russian rhetoric has further heated the already simmering conflict in Ukraine.

Potential Nuclear War between Russia and NATO

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned of the threat of a Third World War if the West and NATO continue to intervene in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

This threat was also conveyed by Dmitry Medvedev, former Russian President and friend of Putin, who is now deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council.

Medvedev wrote in a Telegram post that such an escalation would be a “disastrous scenario for everyone.”

He stressed that direct and open conflict between NATO and Russia always carries the risk of turning into a full-scale nuclear war.

US intelligence chiefs predict Putin could potentially use nuclear weapons if he felt he was losing the war in Ukraine or if his regime was under threat.