loading…

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip exposed widespread injustice in the world. Photo/REUTERS

TEHERAN – Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip had exposed widespread injustice in the world.

“Civilized society stands by and facilitates this injustice,” Khemenai said in a speech in Tehran to mark the Iranian New Year.

“The civilized world is not only silent about Gaza, it is also sending weapons to it [Israel],” he continued.

Israel, Khamenei continued, is involved in the “Gaza swamp” and cannot win there or leave the Gaza Strip.

Rejecting Western claims that Iran controls resistance factions in Palestine. “They function independently and make their own decisions,” he explained.

“Look at the Hamas resistance faction and the resistance factions in Iraq, Yemen and Lebanon. They revealed their capabilities and confused America,” he said.

He stressed that the United States had taken the worst decision regarding Gaza. “Which is unacceptable on a world level,” he said.

Double Standards of Ukraine and Gaza

Meanwhile, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres urged European Union leaders to show the same concern for civilians in Gaza as they do in Ukraine.

Although the European Union has funneled tens of billions of euros to push back Russian forces in Ukraine, it is now preparing to formally ask Israel not to attack refugee camps in Gaza.