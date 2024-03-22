Melbourne, March 22, 2024 – Charles Leclerc leads the second free practice at the Melbourne Grand Prix circuit with a time of 1:17.277, ahead of Red Bull world champion Max Verstappen. Just behind another Ferrari of Carlos Sainz, who returned to a single-seater after surgery for appendicitis.

“We are in better shape than the last two races, but I think the Red Bulls were not in too much of a hurry. We don’t know their potential, I think they are still ahead, but I think we will have a good chance of pole position. The race pace seems good, but many found traffic jams while we had a clear road. Therefore, it is difficult to compare with other machines. Overall, everything seems to be going well and this is the best place to start. But this is just the beginning of the weekend,” Leclerc told Sky.

(Source Adnkronos)

Photo Scuderia Ferrari/X