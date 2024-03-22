The 2024 Australian Grand Prix starts this weekend. Read everything you need to know about the race in this article.

This doesn’t happen often to them Australians. They usually have to stay up late (sometimes very late) to watch a Formula 1 race. However, that won’t be necessary now because the Formula 1 racers are coming to Oz this weekend!

Australian Grand Prix Agenda 2024

So take into account the rather different times this weekend:

March 22

02:30 – 03:30 | First free training 06:00 – 07:00 | Second free practice

March 23

02:30 – 03:30 | Third free training 06:00 – 07:00 | Qualification

March 24

05:00 – 07:00 | Race

Australian GP

The Australian Grand Prix has been an integral part of the Formula 1 calendar for many years. The continent is secretly very connected with sports. Think about the many Australian teams and drivers. The first race took place in 1928, then on Phillip Island, which still exists today (albeit in a slightly different form).

The Australian Grand Prix doesn’t really have a fixed base as the race was held all over the place. In addition to Phillip Island, also on Bathurst, Point Cook, Leyburn. Nuriootpa, Narragon, Southport and Caversham among others. Since 1985, the organization has preferred to ride in Adelaide. It was a street track with a nice hairpin and nothing special. Since 1996, the Australian Grand Prix has been held in Melbourne.

Route: Albert Park

Albert Park is a semi-permanent street circuit. The track is 5.278 km long, so there are 58 laps completed for a total length of 306 km (300 km plus one lap).

Image credit: Formula1.com

The lap record belongs to the most successful Mexican driver of all time: Sergio Perez. Last year he completed the race lap with a time of 1:20.235. The track has 14 turns clockwise. There are two DRS detection gateways and four zones. Overtaking is not easy, but it is possible.

Australian Grand Prix 2023: What happened last year?

A quick look at last year:

Qualification

Sergio Perez remained in 20th place due to a technical problem. McLarens last year in Australia were also very slow, Oscar Piastri didn’t even make it to Q2!

Up front, Mercedes were doing mostly well, with George Russell in second (1:16.968) and Lewis Hamilton in third (1:17.104). However, Max Verstappen was too fast and took pole (1:16.732). Check out our dear Jaap’s qualifying report here.

Fastest lap of the race

Sergio Perez showed the best result on the 53rd lap: 1:20.235.

Podium

Do you still remember? The restart came with significant damage as all drivers went full Louis van Gaal (death or gladioli). In the end, the race was won (of course) by Max Verstappen.

Behind him are two wily old foxes who have done no damage: Lewis Hamilton (P2) and Fernando Alonso (3). Lance Stroll’s fourth position was special! Sometimes he can. The full race report can be read here.

Australian Grand Prix 2024: what we know so far

Obviously, we already know a lot about this race. It’s always good to make an impression during vrimibo.

Start position for the 2024 Australian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen leads the championship!!! Next is Perez (36 points), and third is Leclerc (28 points). Also check out the full results table after the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

What tires will Pirelli bring to the 2024 Australian Grand Prix?

The softest compositions, for the first time this year. So the white stripe (C3) is hard, the yellow stripe (C4) is medium, and the red stripe (C5) is soft.

What strategies are possible for the 2024 Australian Grand Prix?

If we look at last year, we see that the preference was to start at medium speed, then run for a very long time at hard, and then for a short time at red. This happened due to circumstances (failures).

Last year riders rode C2, C3 and C4. So, slightly harder compounds. This makes us think that the two-stopper is more interesting. Because of the walls, a collision or spin is almost always a safety car.

Weather forecast for the 2024 Australian Grand Prix

Melbourne has really good racing weather!

Friday: partly cloudy, about 21 degrees, dry. The wind blows in all directions (it begins with a soft wind, later a strong wind). Saturday: Some clouds, a bit cooler (19 degrees), dry and windy again in all directions. Sunday: sunny, 21 degrees, dry and windy like you can’t imagine.

Max Verstappen 2024 Australian Grand Prix odds:

The best driver in the best car is usually the key to a resounding victory. Australia suits Max and so does the RB20. However, this is a different type of work than what we just did in the sandbox.

The compounds are also softer and the winds are very variable throughout the weekend. Something went wrong at Albert Park too, which meant the safety car had to be called. So, there are many factors that will make this not as easy as it seems. Perez is also often good at this track.

Australian Grand Prix Surprise 2024

Oscar Piastri, local hero. We estimate that these McLarens will do very well on soft tires. Don’t discount Scuderia Ferrari either. Daniel Ricciardo will have to rely on his smile, because both he and the car are clearly out of shape.

What do bookmakers say about the 2024 Australian Grand Prix?

Bookmakers say Verstappen will win by a huge margin. Perez follows at a long distance, trailing the same distance behind Leclerc. But if you want to take the risk yourself, like our Formula 1 “experts” at the end of this article, you can go here, for example including a 25% free bet on Sunday’s race.

Where can I follow the 2024 Australian Grand Prix?

There are about 5 ways to absorb the race.

F1TV

Real fans watch F1 TV. They do this largely because of comments (more likely from hysterical Brits than from this Melroy and this Nelson). But really the biggest benefit is the programming that surrounds it. The preview and final thoughts are surprisingly broad and nerdy. At €95 per year, it’s not cheap.

ViaPlay

It took some time for the public to get used to it, but Nelson and Melroy were now familiar voices in Formula One. @nicolas thinks these are great pears, and that’s true. ViaPlay is expensive (15.99 euros), but you get F1TV for free. Plus all kinds of films, TV series and other sports. Plus darts.

VPN

With a VPN, you can log in for a long time to another place, coincidentally, where Formula 1 races are broadcast online. Consider, for example, RTL Luxembourg or ORF1.

Streams

Do you want a mediocre connection, grainy images, long lags and the possibility of a lot of viruses? Then start streaming! Here we have an overview with some threads.

Grand Prix Radio

If you want to hear Olav Maul, you can do that too! Then tune in to his channel Grand Prix Radio. Convenient on the go, but you can of course also adjust the sound to a different image.

Forecast for the Bahrain Grand Prix

Wisdom comes in threes, including to the Autoblog editorial team. Three Formula 1 celebrities can perfectly predict what will happen.

Jaap

Verstappen Perez Leclerc

I’ll set the alarm anyway. After all, I have to report on the race. Now I’m also a huge fan, so normally I’d get up for this too. However, this year is very boring. We don’t need to look for results.

Max, of course, wins for Checo. Of course, as an employee I’m a little smarter than our great boss and editor-in-chief, so I’ll just give Leclerc a 3. When it comes down to it, he’s faster than Carlos.

I’m particularly interested in Ricciardo this weekend. Will he turn things around, or will Lawson soon be the RB taking over Visa Cash?

Jaap, this is super original.

Michael

Verstappen Perez Sainz

When I try a handstand here, against the wall of the newsroom, and I feel the blood rush to my head. Then I still think Max will just take this win again. I won’t be stubborn and just give Sergio a D for once. I’ll give Carlos a C again. Of course, he had physical problems last time, but I’ll just give him the edge over Charles again.

Michael, he’s bleeding in his head.

Wouter

Verstappen Perez Sainz

The three most important questions:

“Is Horner really here?”

– My beloved Spicegirl will come too?

– Shall we set an alarm?

Wouter is just imitating Michael.

Autoblog will report on qualifying and the race anyway!

