Moscow, March 22, 2024 – “Ukraine had nothing to do with the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall in Moscow” (read here). This was stated by Advisor to the President of Ukraine Mikhail Podolyak.

Medvedev: “We will respond to death with death”

Russia will respond “to death with death.” And “if it is established that terrorists from the Kyiv regime are behind the attack on Crocus City Hall in Moscow, “it is impossible to react differently.” This was stated by Vice President of the Russian National Security Council Dmitry Medvedev in a message published on his Telegram channel. “Terrorists understand terror only as retribution,” said the former Russian president.

