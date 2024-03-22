Five police officers were present in the courtroom last Tuesday in Utrecht. Two are behind Sarah W., who has just been told she will be convicted of repeatedly attempting to kill her newborn baby in May and June 2020. When the chairman of the court pronounces a sentence – eleven years in prison – she is seized. under your arms and lead her through the side door. She is allowed to say goodbye to her husband, parents, mother-in-law, brother and sister in a room outside the courtroom. But her children – three, nine, seven and almost four years old – are not among them. Their mother will go to prison, and – if the sentence is upheld on appeal – they will only bring her home when they are almost no longer children.

As Weylig Tuis’s confidential physician, Patrice Worm has been investigating the case of Sarah V. since June 19, 2020. That day, the Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital in Utrecht informed Sarah W. of life-threatening quantities of an antidiarrheal drug. Loperamide was detected in expressed breast milk. The milk was also highly diluted. Sarah W.’s daughter almost died.

A day after the verdict, Patries Worm tells her home in Berg en Dal what she thinks of the verdict.

Read also Incredible, but: some mothers get sick with their children

Eleven years in prison?

“Yesterday I thought: My God, what are you doing with the children? They love their mother and no one has yet told them what is going on. As the presiding judge told my mother during the trial, the children call me and my colleagues “witches.” And because of these witches, they have now lost their mother. Then I thought: let’s get back to the facts. Multiple attempts to kill your premature baby. Continue poisoning, knowing that it could kill her. And now I’m starting to notice that I’m, well, happy with the verdict. In my opinion, eleven years could have been less. But it was proven that the mother did it, and it is very difficult to prove this form of child abuse. And he is punished. This sends an important message to society.”

During the trial it turned out that the children knew nothing about this. Who will tell them?

“This should have been done much earlier and it was tried. My parents always hid it. Now the judge can say that children have a right to the truth and should no longer be disadvantaged in their development. I think they should tell specialist health professionals what happened so they don’t have to figure it out on their own on the school playground or on social media. They need to hear that they are healthy and that they do not have the illnesses they appear to have. This is especially true for Sarah W’s son, who has been diagnosed with a serious intestinal condition since birth in 2016 and has suffered greatly from treatment. This was discussed at length during the trial.

The boy had a “lifebuoy,” as his parents called it, which connected his stomach to the cart in which the food was stored. In October 2020, after a report about a girl, Weylig Thuis hospitalized him at the Amsterdam UMC to check: is he there or not? Within a week he ate everything and was able to digest everything normally. Nevertheless, his parents continued to regularly flush his intestines at home. Against the advice of doctors and without medical necessity.”

The court found that serious violence against the boy had not been proven and acquitted the mother of this issue.

“In the year and a half after his birth, Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital was twice investigated to determine whether child abuse had occurred as a result of falsification, and twice it could not be proven. But we can’t rule it out either. The parents demanded that this case be destroyed, and perhaps the corpses of their son were also destroyed. Destroy files? Ban doctors from sharing information? Why do parents do this? These are red flags. The court was unable to establish any criminal involvement of Sarah V. in the development of her son’s complaints and in the unnecessary medical interventions that doctors subsequently performed. This does not mean that suspicions do not remain very serious.”

Should the prosecutor’s office appeal?

“I suspect that the prosecutor’s office will look into this. Mother has already done this and I understand it. If you have always maintained that you were mentally ill after the birth of your daughter, that you did not know what you were doing, and that you played no active role in the condition your daughter was in, then it would be strange not to appeal. »

Sarah W. also always told the court that the children were fine and that she loved them very much.

“But they are not safe with her, and the court will no longer allow Sarah W. to be with her children. They need to be protected from it. And since the mother does not show self-confidence and the family fully supports her, the likelihood of relapse is high – up to 75 percent. I saw a mother poison her dog after her child was taken from her.”

Read also: Sarah V. says she may have been taking up to sixty pills a day for diarrhea, which resulted in her breast milk being poisoned

What about father?

“The pattern is that the father agrees with the mother’s story. Mothers – usually mothers – who abuse their children in this way are sophisticated and very convincing. In the scientific literature this is called coaching. Convincing and authentic. I can imagine how this happens. I am a pediatrician, and when one of my children had a high fever, I prescribed antibiotics myself. My husband really didn’t think: is this so? He didn’t even think about the idea. When I realized this, at some point I thought: don’t do this again, always go to the doctor. So, the diluted breast milk that Sarah W.’s husband brought to the hospital, I don’t think you would have expected him to think how watery it looked. Or: are colonies really necessary for our son?

Patrice Worm encountered her first case of child abuse by falsification while she was still studying to become a pediatrician in the early 1990s. The little boy had to be hospitalized again and again with a serious ear infection. Then it turned out that his mother had smeared starch on his ear: an ideal environment for the growth of bacteria. “I was shocked,” she says. “That it was possible.”

After her fourth child, Patrice Worm began working at the so-called Child Abuse Counseling and Awareness Center. The first case she encountered involved a father and mother who were both doctors. One of the three children, a boy, was fed through a feeding line because he could not eat, according to his mother. He was also always tired, she said, and had to be put to rest at school three times a day—one for chronically ill children. The hospital found no abnormalities that could explain his complaints, and he ate at school. He hated being put to bed. The father’s colleague reported the incident, and after an investigation, the boy was placed in foster care. “Farm family,” says Patrice Worm. “The first night he happily ate a plate full of meatballs.” A farm family had a trampoline in their yard, and the boy couldn’t tear himself away from it. His mother always made his older brother wear a diaper because he wet the bed. What happened? He had to drink fifteen glasses of water before going to bed. “On the first evenings in the foster home, he kept a diaper under the tap, I think out of loyalty to his parents. But it ended quickly.”

Is child abuse through falsification always so serious?

“No, and it doesn’t have to get out of control or end up in criminal court if the signals are recognized in time. Not only doctors, but also teachers, other parents. Anyone can apply, anonymously if necessary.”

What are the signals?

“Being in a wheelchair at home, being able to run around at school. Tube feed at home, eat treats at school. Do not go to school. A mother who imposes all sorts of rules (my child is allowed to do gymnastics, but without putting his hands on the floor) and who always talks to the doctor. My advice: pull your child aside and ask how they are doing. This is already normal in hospital emergency departments. Broken leg? Did you cut your hand? What does the child say about what happened? I believe that pediatricians should always contact the primary care physician – if there is one – when a child is absent a lot due to fatigue, or is in a wheelchair although he or she can walk, or, according to the mother, has all sorts of medical conditions. he has allergies, he can’t eat anything at school, or he has brittle bones and isn’t allowed to play outside. Is the story true? I also believe that parents should not be able to prevent information about their child from being shared. Now this is the case, and the victims are children who have been abused.”

Read also Shock swept through the courtroom: eleven years in prison for a mother who tried to kill her daughter

Share Write to the editor