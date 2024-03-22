A court in India’s capital New Delhi ruled on Friday that Arvind Kejriwal, the state leader and chairman of the opposition AAP party, will remain in custody until at least March 28. International news agencies report this. Kejriwal was arrested on Thursday in connection with the ongoing corruption case against him in New Delhi’s liquor policy.

Kejriwal’s party and ministers received more than $11 million in bribes from liquor sellers two years ago, according to the Indian Financial Investigation Service. Kejriwal denies all allegations.

“Politically motivated arrest”

Kejriwal’s party, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), is part of a broad coalition that will face Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJD in Indian elections next month. According to AAP and other opposition leaders, Kejriwal’s arrest is politically motivated.

“A frightened dictator is creating a dead democracy,” opposition politician Rahul Gandhi of the Congress Party wrote on X on Thursday evening, referring to Prime Minister Modi. “Arrests of elected officials have become commonplace.”

Earlier, other important opposition leaders were arrested, including two from AAP, and Rahul Gandhi himself was convicted in a defamation case. The Supreme Court overturned this verdict in August last year. The numerous arrests have created the impression that Modi is trying to consolidate his power by eliminating his opponents through the legal system.

Protests

On Friday, Kejriwal’s supporters took to the streets in anger. Hundreds of them clashed with the police. “This is a dictatorship,” AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj told AP. “This is all done to win elections.”

