At least 250 groups of relatives of missing people in Mexico called this Thursday for civil society to join in a national search day and subsequent national march on May 10, Mother’s Day.

The majority of the groups are made up of searching mothers, who maintained after a rally in the capital Mexico City that they are working on a process of national unification of people with an unlocated family member.

Due to the above, the searchers asked organized and non-organized civil society to join the national search day, to be held on April 19 and 20; as well as the national march on May 10, on Mother’s Day in Mexico, where mobilizations are already expected in at least 28 entities.

“Our organizing process had been taking place in silence, today we make it public to call on all the families we have not yet reached, as well as the groups of families and families who are victims of violence to join us. this unity effort,” he said in a statement.

The more than 300 search engines that make up these groups said they seek to build agreements over differences, as well as embrace each other “without colors, flags, or the State.”

“We have been trying to rebuild this country for years, we have not stopped searching for even a minute for our missing loved ones to have them back home where they belong,” they maintained.

They criticized that Mexico is already synonymous with the disappearance of people and warned that in the last 15 years cases of missing people have increased alarmingly.

“The tolerance and complicity of the governments have sent the message that this atrocious crime can be committed without major consequences,” he said.

In this sense, the organizations asked to achieve joint measures that help prevent more disappearances and that more families join the torture of searching for a missing relative.

They also asked the presidential candidates and the parties in the country not to use the missing people as a political button towards the largest elections in Mexico, to be held next June 2.

“We will not allow them to try to delegitimize our struggle by saying that we are manipulated by people who want to ‘hit the Government,'” they added.

The 250 groups demanded the search for the more than 112,000 missing people and asked to stop the current policy of “continuing to disappear the missing”, amid figures that contrast between the various official and unofficial sources.

