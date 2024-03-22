I wonder if electric cars are selling well enough? The numbers are doing well, but the market share could be better.

Ladies and gentlemen: it’s that simple. Cars with internal combustion engines emit harmful substances. There are no direct emissions from electric vehicles. Electric cars are getting cheaper and have plenty of incentives. The supply of electric vehicles is increasing, as is the range of electric vehicles. Fortunately, there are more and more loading places.

Of course, there are countries where development is a little slower, but in a superior Europe this should be a foregone conclusion? Well, you would say so, wouldn’t you? But consumers turned out to be more conservative than expected.

Latest ACEA data shows that only 1 in 8 cars is an electric vehicle. That doesn’t sound that bad in itself, but it’s a pretty mediocre number. 7 out of 8 cars sold new still have a polluting engine under the hood.

Will electric cars be sold?

It’s better than in the USA. Because while 12% of Europeans choose a better electric car, only 7.6% in the US do so. Well, when you see these dismal numbers, you understand why car manufacturers wait a little longer before launching gasoline engines.

Electric vehicle sales in Europe rose 9%, but the total number of vehicles sold also grew by a similar percentage. Thus, the market share of electric vehicles has remained more or less the same. In fact, it decreased slightly (from 12.1% to 12%).

Diesel and hybrid popular

What is also special is that the diesel engine is becoming popular again. At least this is the case in Germany. Perhaps they drive long distances there and find that a downsized turbocharger, PHEV or EV combination is of no use if you have to drive hundreds of kilometers on the autobahn every day.

In Germany, sales of diesel cars increased by 9.7%. Don’t let them hear it in Die Grünen. The popularity of diesel in Europe is declining: from 15% to 12.9%.

The funny thing is that PHEV also failed to gain much market share. So, if almost all drive types lose market share, who will benefit? Well, we can tell you. Regular hybrid!

The popularity of this has increased from 25.5% to 28.9%! Look, Toyota did get it right then. In the meantime, because an electric car is coming soon.

Photo credit: Haunting at the Dealer by @row1 via Autoblog Spots!

This article Are electric cars selling well enough? first appeared on Ruetir.