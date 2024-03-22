Apple wants AI on its devices, negotiations begin with the Chinese Baidu

Apple has entered into preliminary contacts with Chinese search engine Baidu, evaluating the possibility of using the company’s generative artificial intelligence services for its products in the country.

Anonymous sources reported this to the “Wall Street Journal”, recalling that the Cupertino company has already had similar discussions with Google and OpenAI, as part of its strategy to accelerate the development of products and services related to artificial intelligence.

The sources explained that Apple is looking for a local supplier in China, since services of this type must be examined and approved by regulatory authorities in Beijing before being put on the market. The discussions with Baidu, in any case, are still at a preliminary stage.

Apple CEO Tim Cook arrived in China this week to inaugurate a new store in Shanghai, the largest the company has abroad.