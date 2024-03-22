“You know this isn’t a rock concert, right?” Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang plays with his audience at the SAP Center in San Jose. A room full of jubilant software developers stare at the black square in his hands: a new Blackwell chip, 208 billion transistors in a single package. Actually having two chips stuck together is still impressive.

Last week, Huang unveiled the “artificial intelligence factory of the future.” It seemed as if Steve Jobs had just introduced the iPhone to the world, the presentation attracted so much attention. Jobs’s timeless black turtleneck has been replaced by Juan’s timeless black leather jacket, but the excitement is no less intense.

Since the advent of ChatGPT, interest in artificial intelligence has been so great that Nvidia’s new chip – while unaffordable and intended for low-key data centers – has become global news. This comes as tech companies are courting each other to invest in artificial intelligence and are currently in need of Nvidia hardware. The company’s market value has quadrupled over the year to more than $2,200 billion. This makes Juan a rock star to both AI developers and AI investors.

Silicon Valley can only think about one thing: generative artificial intelligence. It is software that allows you to create objects using text commands, such as text, computer code, photographs, and videos. OpenAI’s ChatGPT was the first example of this, but there are now other options such as Google Gemini, Anthropic’s Claude, Meta’s Llama, and X.ai’s Grok. It’s like the lineup of a metal festival: complex names for complex models built on mountains of data, using a lot of computing power, a lot of electricity, and a lot of water.

A company that doesn’t seem to care much about the AI ​​hype is Apple. While all the major tech giants have already invested billions in generative artificial intelligence, the largest tech company in the world seems to be just now waking up. Is Apple dragging its feet or is this a tactic?

This week it was revealed that Apple is in talks with Google and Open AI to use their language models, possibly to integrate the technology into future versions of the iPhone. This could indicate a much-needed update to Siri, the assistant Apple introduced in 2011. Siri is the mother of all digital assistants, and it’s in dire need of an upgrade. Because Siri, like other first assistants, understands little in the real world. This also applies to Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa; they are programmed in such a way that they do not dare make statements more risky than the weather forecast. These assistants also have the memory of a goldfish and almost immediately forget what you said. The new generation of chatbots like ChatGPT are much smarter, faster and more responsive.

Apple now seems to recognize that generative AI can be valuable to users. But it’s not in his nature to make decisions overnight. Apple ($2,700 billion market value) has too much to lose from this.

Titan: ten years of testing

You can see how careful Apple is treading with Project Titan. Apple recently stopped researching its own self-driving car. Project Titan was started after Tesla’s takeover proved impossible. Thousands of experts worked on it for ten years, until Apple decided that the “automotive product” was commercially uninteresting: meager profits, cutthroat competition and waning faith in a future full of robotic taxis. Autonomous driving became an AI hype around 2015, with billions subsequently invested in it. But this form of artificial intelligence turned out to be a little more complex than expected in everyday life.

The Apple Car is going off the rails, so Apple is jumping on the generative AI train. According to news agency Bloomberg, a large number of Titan researchers have been transferred to another unit, where they are tinkering with language models, among other things. The first artificial intelligence research was published this week: Apple is developing a multimodal language model called MM1 that can process text and images simultaneously. The size is limited compared to the giant models that OpenAi builds, for example. But you have to start somewhere.

Apple can come up with many good applications for artificial intelligence. All you have to do is look into your eyes and you’ll see it: an omniscient AirPod that guides you through your day, just like in the sci-fi movie Her. Or Vision Pro computer glasses that, with a few keywords, conjure up every conceivable dream image on your retina.

But Apple is not a company that immediately introduces new technologies. The successful 2001 iPod was certainly not the first MP3 player. Apple wanted to give it its own twist: a hard drive for thousands of songs, a click wheel for control, and white wires from each ear.

The iPhone followed the same logic. Before 2007, there were already smartphones from Nokia and BlackBerry. But Steve Jobs saw the future as the iPod, with the Internet, touch screens and the App Store. He was right: seventeen years later, there are one and a half billion iPhones in circulation.

Apple is being cautious precisely because of such a large group of users. The risk of generative AI failing is high. Look at the hype around Google Gemini. This chatbot created images of fictional historical figures, such as the pope and black Vikings. This is because these language models are based on input from humans and the rules are also determined by humans. As a result, generative AI is full of biases and biases about biases, resulting in someone always being offended.

Apple prefers to wait until AI models can run “locally” on a regular iPhone. This requires a lot from the chip, but in theory your data could stay on your phone. This would eliminate privacy concerns, and perhaps such a local AI model trained on your own data would also reduce bias concerns. Because if your iPhone is spewing (thinking) images you don’t like, then it’s your fault, not Apple AI’s fault.

Windows, remember?

Let’s go back to Nvidia’s iPhone moment in San Jose. Improving language models requires more computing power, hence the plaudits for the twenty petaflops of Blackwell’s chip. This call for processing power isn’t new: in the past, your Windows PC would reach its limit if the Intel processor wasn’t fast enough – back in the days when giga engines still mattered.

In the case of artificial intelligence software, the processor resides in the data center, and that’s where Nvidia is currently tackling the issue: It provides the fastest hardware and the most commonly used operating system for training language models. Thus, Jensen Huang represents today’s Windows and Intel rolled into one. That is why it attracts full houses. But this jacket helps too.

Mark Heedjink is a technology editor who writes about the underbelly of technology here every week. A comment? Connect with Mark Hijink on LinkedIn.

