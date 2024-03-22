Antitrust launches investigation against Booking for “alleged abuse of dominant position”

The Antitrust has initiated preliminary proceedings against Booking.com (Italy), Booking.com BV and Booking.com International BV to ascertain an alleged abuse of a dominant position in the market of online intermediation and hotel booking services, in violation of the art. 102 of the Tfue.

In particular, explains the authority, Booking would give the hotel structures that are part of the Preferred Partner Program (and its extension Preferred Plus) advantages in terms of visibility of their offer in search results, in exchange for higher commissions and the commitment to offer “competitive” prices on booking.com, i.e. no higher than those that the facilities apply on their own website or on the platforms of other online travel agencies (so-called Ota). At the same time, when it finds, as a result of extensive and sophisticated monitoring, that a facility offers better prices on other online sites, Booking reserves the right to apply, without the facilities’ consent, a discount (the so-called Booking Sponsored Benefit) to align booking.com’s offer with the best among those available online.

Taken as a whole, this strategy seems suitable for hindering effective competition in the market, at least nationally, of online hotel intermediation and booking services, to the detriment of other OTAs with negative effects on accommodation facilities and, ultimately, on consumers. in terms of higher prices and less choice in intermediation and online booking services. Yesterday, Authority officials carried out inspections at the offices of Booking.com (Italia) Srl, with the help of the Special Antitrust Unit of the Guardia di Finanza.

“It is essential to ensure a fair and transparent market in online booking services to allow consumers to make informed choices and access competitive rates. This is why the action taken by the Antitrust in verifying possible anti-competitive practices goes in the right direction”. Thus in a note Martina Donini, national president of Udicon (Union for the Defense of Consumers) comments on the decision of the Guarantor which has started preliminary proceedings against Booking.com (Italy), Booking.com BV and Booking.com International BV for an alleged abuse of a dominant position in the market for online hotel intermediation and booking services.

“We invite the competent authorities – adds Donini – to continue to carefully monitor not only the online hotel booking sector, and adopt all necessary measures to protect consumers from unfair practices. Less competition could result in significant harm to consumers. And we advise consumers to pay attention when booking a hotel, to inform themselves on different platforms, compare prices and carefully read the terms and conditions to make informed choices,” he concludes.