Rome, March 22, 2024. In the presence of the Advisor for Agriculture, Environment and Waste Cycle Sabrina Alfonsi and the Advisor for Mobility, Transport, Territory Protection, Waste Cycle, Public Property and Heritage of the Lazio Region Fabrizio Gera, construction site of the Naturalistic Oasis between the Milvio Bridges and Ponte Flaminio.

It is one of five coastal parks in the capital of Rome for which a total of 7.3 million euros have been allocated as part of the program of activities to prepare for the 2025 anniversary, included in the thematic area “Environment and Territory – Tiber and Waterways”. .

The natural oasis will be built with a total investment of approximately 1 million euros in the floodplain of the right bank of the Tiber. The area of ​​approximately 6.5 hectares, of which 1 hectare is forest, is currently almost completely inaccessible and degraded due to the presence of illegal settlements and has great potential for naturalistic improvement.

The Roma Capitale project complements the project of the Lazio region to create access for emergency and maintenance vehicles. Among the planned activities are revegetation and reforestation, arrangement of access to the territory, creation of a pedestrian path and an observation deck overlooking the river with a wooden floor. In one of the recreation areas, a pre-existing swimming pool will be transformed into a water garden with river views typical of the Tiber, and in others archaeological elements, such as the end kipp of the Tiber and a fragment of the Tiber retaining wall. the ancient Via Flaminia will be appreciated.

Simultaneously with the start of work on the naturalistic oasis between Ponte Milvio and Ponte Flaminio, the construction sites of two more anniversary parks will be opened:

*The park overlooking the Lungotevere delle Navi, financed with approximately 800 thousand euros, covers an area of ​​1.6 hectares of important naturalistic value on the left bank between Ponte Risorgimento and Ponte Matteotti, which has long been a WWF oasis and declared a natural site . Monument. Activities include, in addition to revegetation, the creation of clearings, an observation deck and small canoe moorings in order to improve the landscape and ecological features of the area and make it attractive to citizens.

*Park overlooking the Foro Italico, located on the right bank in the floodplain between the Milvio and Ponte Duca d’Aosta bridges. On an area of ​​approximately 2 hectares with a total cost of 2 million euros, it is planned to create recreation areas equipped with seats, restore tree heritage and develop paths.

Work in all observation parks is planned to be completed by December 2024.

“Following the start last week of work on the creation of parks overlooking the confluence of the Tiber and Agnene, as well as Ostia Antica,” explains Councilor Alfonsi, “today all construction sites for the construction of five parks come into full operation overlooking the jubilees of the capital of Rome. . Thus, a major intervention is being carried out to revitalize and valorize the urban axis of the Tiber with the aim of reclaiming urban areas that are currently largely inaccessible and degraded, which will be redeveloped with the creation of usable green areas, play and fitness areas, educational paths , new bicycle/pedestrian routes linked to existing ones and recreation areas. Particular attention will be paid to restoring and caring for the very rich woody heritage of the riverbanks to create an ecological corridor of fundamental importance to the biodiversity and environmental quality of the city. With these anniversary activities, which add to those already carried out in the Magliana and Ponte Marconi river parks, as well as the project that will make Tiberis a permanent park, we want the Tiber, following the example of the great European capitals, to be fully connected with the life of the city, protecting its precious ecosystem and enhancing its enormous potential to give Rome new comfortable and welcoming spaces.” (Photo: comune.roma.it)

