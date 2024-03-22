Annalisa receives a letter from Ukraine. The fan from Kiev: “I am writing to thank you for your good mood”

Annalisa is driving everyone crazy, both in Italy and outside the national borders. Her fame is skyrocketing, and there seems to be no one who doesn’t love her songs.

But the most touching thing happened on her social networks when the “Sincerely” singer published on her profile the touching letter received from a Ukrainian fan from Kiev. “Mrs Annalisa, I am writing to you only to thank you for the serenity and good humor you give me when I listen to your songs”. In the letter the girl tells how Annalisa’s music helped her in a really difficult moment for her country. The singer, obviously very excited, wanted to share this special gesture with everyone.

The letter, signed anonymously, thanks Annalisa for the happiness and lightness she brings with her songs, even in such a difficult period. “Necessary moods here in Kiev between attacks by Russian missiles and drones. Thanks again.”

Annalisa commented on everything with great emotion, saying how grateful she is for the support of her fans, everywhere in the world. “I think there is nothing greater than this,” she wrote, “Today is a truly special day for me.”

Meanwhile, his career continues to fly high, with success after success. The former Amici di Maria De Filippi contestant is preparing for his debut in Europe and has also started planning his Italian tour, with two dates scheduled at the Verona Arena. Recently Annalisa also made a French version of her song “Sincerely”.