In the morning conference today, Friday, March 22, the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, confirmed the return of Hugo López-Gatell to the presidential cabinet, now as a health advisor.

López-Gatell, who previously held the position of undersecretary of health, had left his position to participate in the internal elections of the Morena party, seeking the candidacy for the head of government of Mexico City. Despite his efforts, Clara Brugada was selected by the party to represent them in the race.

Thus, the clarification came directly from the President in response to a specific question during the morning, where he assured: “Yes, yes it is,” confirming that López-Gatell is already part of his team of presidential advisors, focused on health. .

