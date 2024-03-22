Amadeus hosted the 2024 edition of the Sanremo Festival

Amadeus, Rai anxious: there’s Discovery’s maxi-offer

The new Rai management could soon face its first dilemma: Amadeus, or rather Amedeo Sebastiani, the famous winner of the Sanremo Festival. And it also has a date: June 30, when the contract that binds state television to the former DJ from Romagna will expire. An auction for Amadeus’s salary is underway, both inside and outside the company, which could lead to Viale Mazzini losing one of its most precious jewels or suffering significant financial losses. La Repubblica reports it. However, Amadeus, nicknamed “mister 30 million” for the annual takings of the Festival, may be worried about the ultra-conservative direction that the public service seems to be taking with the imminent change of management. Although it is not clear whether he would accept an offer from the competition, as recently reported by Dagospia.

According to rumors, Mediaset’s Pier Silvio Berlusconi has contacted Amadeus to make an old wish come true: to bring the Sanremo Festival to his network in 2025, when the partnership agreement with the municipality of Sanremo expires. However, according to informed sources, this could only be a speculative move. Showman Fiorello confirmed Mediaset’s interest in Amadeus, suggesting a possible attempt to divert attention from other ongoing negotiations. It seems that Amadeus is in negotiations with Warner-Bros Discovery, interested in taking it away from Rai to expand its presence in the Italian market. Rai leaders are determined not to lose Amadeus and could even match Discovery’s offer to keep him. However, if Amadeus were to leave Rai, it could take with it successful programs such as “Affari Tui” and “I soliti ignoti”, produced by Banijay.