A solidarity network alongside families in the Marche affected by ALS. The Italian Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association (Aisla) has created the regional section of the Marche. Leading this team of volunteers is Marisa Trobbiani who will be supported by Pia Barbadori in the role of vice president, by Giulio Pantanetti (secretary), Michela Bonifazi (treasurer) and by Manuela Bianchi and Alessandra Marilungo, both councilors. All of them share the experience of the disease, which pushed them to make themselves available to the over 160 families from the Marche region who find themselves facing the difficult battle against ALS.

Among the main services offered free of charge by Aisla Marche – explains a note – are the ‘Monthly Help Group’ and a home psychological support service, both conducted by Roberta Del Giudice, a psychologist expert in taking care of patients with ALS. These services represent fundamental support capable of offering emotional support, useful information and professionally qualified assistance. One of the main objectives, however, is to increase the widespread presence of volunteers in the regional territory. “This volunteering of ours is supported by the strength of the love for life and the profound pain that this disease brings with it – states Trobbiani – We do it, because we know what it means to live with ALS, just as we know well the sense of helplessness that families live and the need to be listened to. Ours is a progressive disease that requires skills and passion to be addressed. Ours is a help that we feel urgent to offer, with both hands.”

On Saturday 23 March, at 9pm at the Giuseppe Verdi Theater in Pollenza, the first event in favor of the newly created section will take place, entitled ‘A fairytale village’. On stage the Giovanni Ginobili theater group from Petriolo. Promoted by Lauro Fabiani, an Aisla member, the event aims to honor and commemorate his wife, Luana Mogetta, who was struck down 2 years ago by ALS. Fabiani thus decided to transform his suffering into a commitment to the cause, taking care of the production of the show (ticket information on 333.6527979).

Aisla – the note recalls – is also a founding member of the Nemo Clinical Centers and contributed concretely to the birth of the Ancona Center which carries an important message engraved on the walls of the department: “Dream big, desire the impossible”.

In its first official visit, the Aisla delegation accompanied by the national vice-president Vicenzo Soverino and the administrative director Lea Gavin met the medical team and some families at the Ancona Centre. Opened in 2022 and under the direction of Michela Coccia, Nemo Ancona has become an essential point of reference for the diagnosis and treatment of neuromuscular diseases in the Marche region: in 2023 alone, 115 people with ALS were taken into care.

“Being part of Nemo from the first moments of its conception – comments Soverino – fills us with pride. Today the Ancona Center represents that opportunity that makes the difference for hundreds of families, giving them the opportunity to access the best standards of care, to innovative therapies and, last but not least, to be active protagonists in the management of one’s illness and one’s life”.