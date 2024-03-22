The Amazon, the green lung of the planet, faces a growing threat: deforestation. Recent data reveals three South American countries as leaders on the list, which includes all of Latin America. This phenomenon causes an irreparable environmental impact, because forests and jungles are responsible for absorbing carbon dioxide (CO2). According to data from the United Nations (UN), 420 million hectares of forest have been lost worldwide since 1990.

According to data from the Andean Amazon Monitoring project (Maap), between 2021 and 2022, the Amazon lost more than 2.3 million hectares and these three South American nations are the main causes of deforestation in the area. . The dimensions of forest losses in 2022 reached an extent comparable to the territory occupied by Switzerland in Europe.

“This year’s data shows that we are losing our main defense to protect biodiversity, fight climate change and protect the lives and health of millions of people,” says Mikaela Weisse, director of Global Forest Watch. The same monitoring platform indicated that “4.1 million hectares of forest cover disappeared” in 2022.

The third country with the highest deforestation in Latin America

Peru emerges as the third country with the highest deforestation rate in Latin America, behind Brazil and Bolivia. In 2022, this nation saw more than 146,000 hectares of forests disappear, marking the fifth year with the greatest losses since records began in 2002. This deterioration is mainly attributed to agricultural expansion and illegal gold mining, activities that They devastate forest cover and alter ecosystems.

One of the main causes of deforestation in the Amazon is the polarization of informal mining. Photo: Miriam Jemio/Mongabay.

The National Forest Conservation Program of the Ministry of the Environment (Minam) indicates that the greatest impact of this ecological deterioration was evident in forest fragments of less than one hectare, which adds up to 66% of the total deforestation. In addition, the increase in the loss of forest spaces, linked to agricultural expansion, greater than 500 hectares, was identified.

Within Peru, the departments of Junín, Huánuco, San Martín, Loreto, Ucayali and Madre de Dios, together, represent 86% of the total deforestation in the Peruvian Amazon in 2022. According to an article published by the media Infobae, regions such as Amazonas, San Martín and Loreto suffer from this evil due to illegal mining and drug trafficking, the main causes of environmental deterioration in the region.

However, Global Forest Watch indicates that, in Peru, the deforestation of primary forests reached 160,991 hectares, which allowed it, along with Colombia, to be part of the nations that suffer the most from this ecological evil in the world. “I believe that these data confirm the trends that we had seen in the Amazon Against the Clock report, which was developed by the Amazon for Life initiative,” said Alicia Guzmán, co-director of the Amazon Program at Stand.earth, for the Mongabay website.

“4.1 million hectares of forest cover will disappear” in 2022, according to Global Forest Watch. Photo: Iván Paredes/Mongabay.

Brazil and Bolivia, the countries with the highest deforestation in Latin America

Global Forest Watch studies determine Brazil and Bolivia as the countries with the highest levels of deforestation in Latin America. For its part, the Brazilian nation “was the largest contributor to the loss of primary forests” in 2022 and is responsible for 43% of the total. While Bolivia is positioned below, bordering on half a million hectares of primary forest in the same year.

Measurements of deforestation in the world even in recent years. Graphic: LR Colombia

“The state of Amazonas, which is home to more than half of Brazil’s intact forests, has almost doubled its rate of primary forest loss in just three years,” the report states. While Marlene Quintanilla, research director of the Friends of Nature Foundation (FAN), stated, for the Mongabay website, that she regrets “what is happening in Bolivia”, since 2022 became the year with the highest record of deforestation. of its history.